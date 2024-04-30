Magpies in 'dogfight' against Golden Eagles

Cowra Magpies emerged victorious last Saturday, securing a tough win against the Eugowra Golden Eagles at Eugowra Sports Grounds, with a final score of 36-22 in favour of Cowra.
"It was a real dogfight," coach Phil Ingram said.
"We came from behind and had to grind it out."
Despite a strong start for the Magpies, Eugowra fought back, leading 22-16 at halftime.
"We started really well and got out to a good lead against them," Ingram said.
"Then we kind of went away from the stuff that was working and got a bit ahead of ourselves.
"We got out to a 16-6 lead and then at the 20 minute mark the momentum changed."
Silly penalties and a temporary player disadvantage challenged Cowra's momentum, but halftime provided an opportunity for coach Ingram to rally the team.
"Silly penalties and a man in the sin-bin didn't help our cause at that time," Ingram said.
"Half time came, and we had a bit of a chat about what was working for us and what wasn't.
"We needed to stick together and work hard for each other to get the win home."
Cowra regained control during the second half, with Chris Miller and Thomas Rose's standout performances pivotal to their success.
"Once we controlled the game, Thomas Rose really stood up in the halves for us," Ingram said.
"Our front rower, Chris Miller, it was probably his best game as a Magpie.
"He came across from union and he's starting to get his stride now with rugby league."
Despite facing challenges, including injuries to players like Tyler Nobes, the Magpies stayed resilient, demonstrating their ability to grind out a win when it matters most.
"Being down to 12 men at times in both halves really showed our character," Ingram said.
"Sticking to our plans is something that needs to be improved."
Reflecting on the match, Ingram said, "coming off the Grenfell game, the boys had their heads in the clouds and getting a bit cocky, and this game here was a real dog-fight".
"We came from behind and had to grind it out," he said.
"The boys thought it was going to be an easy day, but as soon as the momentum swung into their favor as well as the silly penalties we gave them, it snapped them back into the right head space of playing football."
Looking ahead to their next match against CSU Mungoes on Saturday night at Sid Kallas Oval, Cowra aims to maintain their winning momentum and honour a previous supporter.
On May 4, Cowra Magpies will face off against the CSU Mungoes at the Sid Kallas Oval, juniors begin from 9am with seniors kicking off at 6.20pm.
"It's a really big day for the club this weekend," Ingram said.
"The juniors will be out there from 9am and it'll go right through to the seniors that kicks off at 6.20pm."
"We're doing a tribute for our supporter Jan Harper... Hopefully, everyone can come over and support us, it's going to be a big day for the whole club and town."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.