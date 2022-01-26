From A to B to Citizen of the Year for Cowra's Stephen Moriarty

news, local-news,

He's clocked thousands of kilometres getting local residents from A to B for nearly two decades and the efforts of Cowra Community Transport volunteer Stephen Moriarty have not gone unnoticed. Mr Moriarty was named the Citizen of the Year at Wednesday's Australia Day ceremony. For the past 17 years, Mr Moriarty has volunteered with Cowra Community Transport, which operates from Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre, driving people to hospital, medical appointments, and airports and assisting those that need to be driven both locally and throughout NSW. In front of a live audience at the Cowra Civic Centre, Cowra Mayor, Councillor Bill West congratulated Mr Moriarty on his award. "Stephen has been making a positive contribution to the Cowra community through his volunteer work with Cowra Community Transport for over 17 years," he said. "He has transported hundreds of clients both locally and interstate, providing comfort and support in times of need. "It is this outstanding service that makes him a very worthy Citizen of the Year." Born and raised in Cowra, Mr Moriarty worked at Cowra Railway Station upon leaving school. According to his profile, a near fatal car accident resulted in the loss of his leg, but with 'his amazing strength and determination, along with the support of his wonderful family, Stephen entered back into the work force'. Mr Moriarty commenced work in the pay office of Cowra Edgells in 1969 before moving to the warehouse where he ran the Transport Division for Edgells until 1988. With his family, Mr Moriarty embarked on a road trip and settled in McKay, Queensland for 16 years where he worked as a purchasing officer for various companies. Health problems saw a return to Cowra, where he purchased acreage near Merriganowry. With a desire to help his local community, Mr Moriarty took up a volunteer role with Cowra Community Transport as a driver. "He is loved by clients for his infectious personality, humour and his great knowledge on a number of subjects," Mr Moriarty's profile says. "He has transported hundreds of clients, making every journey comfortable and safe. "His capabilities to help anyone are humbling and to be admired. "If there is a way to do something, he will work it out. "Cowra is lucky to have such an inspirational citizen, who bravely overcame the odds to live, work hard and raise a family and still continues to volunteer and drive for the Cowra community while working his small farm." There were three other major awards presented during the ceremony, with the Cowra Eisteddfod Committee named Community Group of the Year, Mikelli Garratt named Young Citizen of the Year and Jennifer Thompson receiving the Dr Warren Whiley Memorial Award. "Alongside the challenges and hardships of the past two years, we've seen stand out examples of people stepping up to lend a hand when our community needed it the most," Cr West said. READ MORE: Cowra welcomed in 2022 with a bang Ray White take out Chairman's Elite Award for second year running All the names on the 2022 Australia Day Honours List Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

