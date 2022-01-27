news, local-news,

An integral part of Cowra's cultural landscape for nearly 20 years, Jenny Thompson has been awarded the Dr Warren Whiley Memorial Award for Arts, Culture and Citizenship at yesterday's Australia Day awards. Mrs Thompson was unable to attend the awards and instead she was crossed to live from Melbourne, where she now resides. Professionally, Mrs Thompson has been involved with both the Cowra Ballet School and Cowra Dance Factory, specialising as the principal ballet teacher for both organisations. She is also well-known as a producer, director, performer and executive committee member of the Cowra Amateur Musical and Dramatic Society (M&D), starting in 2005 as co-choreographer of the musical 'Cabaret'. Mrs Thompson graduated to leading roles by 2010 and in 2011, she began her leadership roles with the M&D as co-director of the play 'Dimboola'. This was the start of a very productive time for the society and Mrs Thompson went on to direct a number of major shows. In 2017 she was elected to the position of M&D president and in October 2021 was made a life member of the Society. She has also contributed to other community organisations including the Friends of the Gallery Committee, the Cowra Regional Art Gallery Advisory Committee and the Cowra Civic Centre Advisory Committee. "Jenny Thompson has been an asset to Cowra's cultural community in so many ways - as a professional dance teacher, an excellent actress, an able administrator, a skilled director, a versatile set and costume maker, a mentor for young performers and an enthusiastic supporter of the arts," her profile said.

