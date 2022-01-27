Cowra Eisteddfod committee takes centre stage on Australia Day

news, local-news,

For nearly 70 years, they have been responsible for putting together a singing, dancing and speaking extravaganza on stage at the Cowra Civic Centre. So it's only fitting, on that exact same stage, the Cowra Eisteddod Committee were named the Cowra Community Group of the Year at yesterday's Australia Day awards. The Cowra Eisteddfod has been running for 68 years, encouraging competitors from both across NSW and interstate. Competitor ages range from three years to over 70 years, with a focus on skill development and competence in the disciplines of vocal, dance, instrumental and speech and drama. It provides rewards relevant to age and quality of performance, including substantial prizes and scholarships which are usually used to facilitate advanced studies. According to the committee's profile, each Cowra Eisteddfod requires a full year of planning and preparation for the three to four week program to successfully come to fruition. All committee members volunteer and participate in this important part of the process. The Eisteddfod continues to bring thousands of additional visitors to Cowra as a direct result of its program, creating a great stimulus for the local economy. The family of volunteers averages 85 to 110 individuals annually who make themselves available throughout the three to four weeks. Active committee members constitute 10 to 15 of those volunteers. Many volunteers have been offering their services this way for decades. READ MORE: From A to B to Citizen of the Year for Cowra's Stephen Moriarty Cowra welcomed in 2022 with a bang Ray White take out Chairman's Elite Award for second year running Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/29ddac98-c2c3-4958-8992-60ab2486f883.JPG/r0_152_4496_2692_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg