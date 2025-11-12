Long time Cowra Magpie Craig Jeffries has come full circle, from a 12 year old junior player in 1980 to being named the First Grade Coach for the 2026 season.

Jeffries’ story with the Magpies spans more than four decades of dedication, passion and leadership.

Having played over 250 games for the club and coached nearly every grade from under 6s through to first grade, his appointment marks a return for Cowra rugby league.

“I first started playing when I moved to Cowra in 1980, just as a 12 year old in junior league,” Jeffries said.

“Coming back to coach first grade feels a bit like going back to something I’ve loved for a long time, it’s like returning to your favourite holiday.”

Among his favourite memories are the 1995 premiership wins, a year that also marked the Magpies’ 75th anniversary, a milestone that still stands out.

“Winning both grades in 1995 was really special,” he said.

“We’re having a reunion for that this year and it’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years.”

Beyond his own success on the field, Jeffries finds equal reward in mentoring the next generation.

“Coaching a lot of under 18s and watching them come through to top grade is just as rewarding as winning premierships,” he said.

Reflecting on how the game and the club have changed, Jeffries acknowledged the challenges faced by regional teams.

“Rugby in general, particularly men’s participation, has fallen off a bit,” he said.

“It’s hard to keep people in town once they finish school and the talent pool is smaller than it used to be.”

“There are a lot of factors, but that’s just the nature of the times.”

Jeffries credits several influential figures from his playing days for shaping his approach to the game.

“We had some really great players through the 90s that all had an influence.”

“They each brought something different to the field, and I learned a lot from them.”

As a coach, Jeffries’ philosophy remains grounded in the fundamentals.

“My philosophy has always been fitness,” he said.

“From a young age I learned that if you’re fit, everything else falls into line.”

“Of course, I’ll adapt to modern trends and the skills players bring, but the foundation of it all is fitness.”

Since news of his appointment broke, Jeffries said the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I’ve had a lot of great feedback.”

“People who, like me, have been in a bit of rugby league wilderness are now keen to get back involved.”

“That’s a really good sign,” he said.

“I can’t wait for pre season to start, even though I don’t begin full time until February, I’m already excited to get going.”

With decades of experience, deep roots in the club and a commitment to rebuilding the Magpies’ strength, Craig Jeffries is ready to lead Cowra into its next chapter.