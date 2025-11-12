Regional sporting opportunities saw a step forward for Little Athletics last weekend with Parkes welcoming more than 240 athletes for the inaugural Region 3 Country Trials, including a strong contingent from Cowra Little Athletics.

The new event provided athletes, for the first time, the opportunity to qualify for the Regional Championships in Dubbo outside the traditional Zone Championships pathway.

This helps our country athletes who may be unable to attend their designated Zone Championships within Region 3.

Region 3 is the largest of the eight Little Athletics regions in NSW stretching from Glenbrook to Wilcannia and Brewarrina which is bigger than Victoria.

Competitors travelled to Parkes from Dubbo, Bathurst, Forbes, Cobar, Glenbrook, Narromine, Nyngan and Warren to take part in the two day trial event.

For Cowra families, the trial provided a rare chance to compete close to home with many juggling harvest season and other commitments.

Cowra Little Athletics president Krisha Tysoe praised the initiative.

"It really is a great opportunity for Cowra athletes as there aren't many carnivals or events held so close to home," she said.

Although the Zone Championship process remains unchanged with the top six finishers in each event qualifying, the additional four qualifying positions for each event will now be open to the next best performances including performances achieved at the Region 3 Country Trials.

This initiative allows athletes to compete in Parkes and still have a chance to qualify at the Orange Western Plains Zone Championships later this month.

The first Country Trial saw strong participation, particularly among athletes aged eight to 12 with more than 250 events being held across Saturday and Sunday morning of the trial.

Tiny Tots (under five years) also had their own dedicated events ensuring our tiniest Little Athletics athletes get the chance to compete and test out their skills.

Among those who travelled to Parkes was Bob Maxwell, past Zone Coordinator for the Western Ranges Zone, who made the seven hour drive from Warialda to witness this first for Little Athletics NSW.

"It's something that's really needed in country areas. It gives athletes more flexibility, more options and more chances to compete," Mr Maxwell said who helped out over the two days in Parkes.

The Country Trials were supported by a dedicated team of volunteers and officials including officials from Western Sydney and those with World Athletics accreditation, meaning they're qualified to officiate at Olympic level.

"This trial embodies everything Little Athletics stand for - fun, family and fitness," Mr Maxwell added.

With a successful first year of Country Trials there is hopes the event becomes a regular on the Little Athletics calendar.

Cowra Little Athletics continues to thrive, with another record season of 192 athletes registered.

"It's such a positive sign for athletics and sport in Cowra," Krisha said.

"A sea of fluro yellow fills Twigg Oval each Thursday night with athletes, running, throwing and jumping their way through the events. There are always lots of smiles."

Registrations for Little Athletics remails open throughout the season which runs from October to March.