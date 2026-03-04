The Cowra Magpies will launch their 2026 season with a trial match against Orange CYMS on Saturday, 14 March.

The hit out marks the first chance for supporters to see the new look Magpies in action, with players and coaching staff eager to test themselves against one of Group 10’s strongest teams.

Coach Craig Jeffries said preseason preparations have been intense, with a strong focus on fitness.

“Training has been ticking over nicely,” Jeffries said.

“We have done it fairly hard, albeit one day a week.”

“We’ve been really focusing on the fitness part of it.”

The team held one of its first ball work sessions last week.

“The ball work was a little bit clunky, but the energy was good,” he said.

“It’s going to take a little bit of coming together, because it’s a completely different looking side than the last couple of years.”

While the trial is highly anticipated, a number of players will miss the match due to personal events.

“Unfortunately it clashes with personal events, and a few of the boys will be attending and won’t be able to play,” Jeffries said.

“But it’s a perfect opportunity for some other guys to have a run.”

“I’m looking forward to that.”

Jeffries said one of his key goals from the trial is to assess combinations and narrow down his starting lineup ahead of the Woodbridge season opener.

“There’s a few boys that I haven’t seen play for a long time,” he said.

“I’ve kind of got that first game in mind, and just seeing what my starting lineup is going to look like for that game.”

“There are a couple of positions that could be a bit up in the air at the moment.”

“I haven’t really put anyone in it as concrete, so to speak, but it just gives me a look before I make a decision.”

Jeffries expects a strong challenge from Orange CYMS, whose First Grade side recently claimed the West Wyalong Knockout title.

“It’s going to be good to compete against a Group 10 team,” he said.

“Their First Grade have just come off winning the West Wyalong Knockout.”

“That says to me that they are obviously very strong and have some depth there.”

Jeffries believes facing high quality opposition early will provide a valuable benchmark for his squad.

“It’s going to be a good hit out for us, and it’s at home,” he said.

At the end of the First Grade game, supporters are invited to head to Club Cowra for the club’s 2026 Calcutta and Sponsor Appreciation evening, with food and refreshments provided as the Magpies thank sponsors and fans for their support.

With the club event following the games, the trial shapes as a full day celebration for the Magpie community.

Jeffries said the occasion would help set the tone for the year ahead.

“We have a Calcutta on that night.”

“That’s a big day, and it’ll kick off our season,” he said.

Supporters are encouraged to get behind the black and white for what promises to be a competitive start to 2026 and a strong test ahead of the opening round.