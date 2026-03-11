St Raphael’s student Addison Skinner has achieved the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award after several years of dedication, community service and challenging personal goals.

Addison completed the program through a series of activities focused on service, physical activity, skill development and outdoor adventure.

“I felt incredibly proud and relieved when I found out I had achieved the Gold Award,” Addison said.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award requires participants to commit significant hours across different areas while also completing expeditions and a residential project.

“It has taken several years of commitment and hard work, and there were definitely times when it felt very challenging,” she said.

As part of the award, Addison completed 52 hours of community service with the Cowra and District Pony Club, where she supported younger riders and helped with club activities.

“I really enjoyed being able to give back to the pony club and help younger riders,” she said.

Her physical activity component involved 52 hours of jazz dancing at Cowra Ballet School, while she also spent 52 hours learning a new skill by working toward her driving.

“It was great to be involved in something that supports the local community while also doing something I enjoy,” Addison said.

The award also required adventurous journeys, with Addison completing two four day expeditions in Kosciuszko National Park.

“Carrying all our gear for several days and dealing with the weather and terrain was really challenging,” she said.

Despite the difficulty, she said finishing the journeys was one of the most rewarding moments of the program.

“There were times when I felt exhausted and questioned whether I could keep going, but finishing the journey made it incredibly rewarding,” Addison said.

Addison also took part in a five day residential project through a Japan Cultural Exchange, where she experienced a new culture and met people from different backgrounds.

“The Japan Cultural Exchange was an amazing experience,” she said.

“It gave me the opportunity to learn about a different culture, meet new people, and try things I wouldn’t normally get the chance to do.”

Reflecting on the overall experience, Addison said the award pushed her beyond her comfort zone.

“The program pushed me outside my comfort zone and helped me build confidence and resilience,” she said.

She said the journey was challenging but ultimately worthwhile.

“There were moments where I thought about giving up, but I’m really glad I pushed through and finished it,” Addison said.

Addison will later be invited to Government House to formally receive her Gold Award from the Governor of NSW.

“I would definitely encourage other students to give it a go,” she said.

“It can be challenging at times, but sticking with it is really worth it.”

“The experiences, skills and memories you gain make it such a rewarding journey.”

Addison also thanked those who supported her throughout the program.

“I’d just like to thank my teachers, leaders and family for supporting me throughout the award,” she said.