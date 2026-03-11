Two Canowindra students have been awarded the Graduate Women NSW Central West Branch HSC Scholarships for 2026, recognising their academic achievements and contributions to their school and community.

Lillian Harrison and Elsie Boland, both former students of Canowindra High School, received the scholarships at a morning tea held at the Cowra Services Club.

“The 2026 HSC Scholarships, awarded to female students from Cowra and Canowindra who completed the HSC in 2025, were presented to the awardees at a morning tea held at the Cowra Services Club,” Graduate Women NSW Central West Branch president Jenni Fagan said.

Lillian Harrison will study a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Canberra, while Elsie Boland will begin a Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga.

“Branch members and guests, some of whom had travelled from Sydney Graduate Women, enjoyed the morning,” Ms Fagan said.

During the event, several speakers addressed guests and provided background on the organisation and the scholarships.

“Susan White, Vice Chairman of both Central West and NSW, welcomed everyone and introduced Cassandra Forbes, Joan Ritchie Scholar, Dr Christine Jennett, President of Graduate Women NSW, who spoke on the background and purpose of GW NSW,” Ms Fagan said.

Guests also heard from Alyce Tree, Manager of the Country Universities Centre Cowra, who spoke about the support the service provides for local students.

Maureen Knight, coordinator of the HSC scholarships, announced the two award recipients during the event.

“Both girls attended Canowindra High School and were not only passionate about their upcoming study but had both served their schools and communities in other activities outside study in an exemplary manner,” Ms Fagan said.

Elsie Boland received her scholarship from Rebekah Lazarou, while Dr Jane Baker, Chair of the Graduate Women NSW Education Trust, presented the scholarship to Lillian Harrison.

“Awards were provided by fundraising by branch members and a grant from Club Cowra, for which we are most grateful,” Ms Fagan said.

Both scholarship recipients spoke about their future study and career goals during the event.

“Both girls spoke enthusiastically about the study and careers they are about to follow,” Ms Fagan said.

The morning also included the presentation of the Dr Barbara Wright Post Graduate Scholarship.

“The Dr Barbara Wright Scholarship, which was presented by Dr Jennett, was introduced by Dr Pru Greenwell, coordinator of this scholarship,” Ms Fagan said.

The scholarship was awarded to Nicole Bruesnel from Orange, who is continuing her studies with a Master’s degree at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

“Funds for this scholarship, named after the much loved local doctor Barbara Wright, were seeded by large funds raised locally throughout the Central West and by close friends from her university days,” Ms Fagan said.

She said the funds are invested in the Graduate Women NSW Education Trust and managed by the Central West branch.

“They are invested in the GW NSW Education Trust but are solely managed and awarded by the GW NSW branch every two years,” Ms Fagan said.