A strong field of shooters gathered at Canowindra Central on February 15, with 30 competitors welcomed for a full day of clay target competition.

The grounds and clubhouse were in top condition thanks to the efforts of Barry Johnny and Peter, while the traps had recently received maintenance that produced excellent targets throughout the day.

The club’s volunteers also played a key role in keeping the day running smoothly.

Ray kept competitors well fed with a barbecue, Diane prepared slices for afternoon tea, Mick ensured the traps remained stocked, and Nathan spent the day in the office running a testing computer program to assist with scoring and administration.

The day’s High Gun honour went to newly recognised veteran Peter Sullivan, who claimed the top score and was presented with his sash by sponsor Darryl Weal from Gunsmoke Bathurst.

The handicap final proved a close contest, with Garry Paddison finishing on 36 out of 37, Peter Taylor close behind on 35 out of 37, and Garry Venables recording 28 out of 30.

In Event Two, the 50 target double barrel competition, young shooter Joe Ellison delivered a standout performance to win the event with a perfect score of 100 out of 100. Darryl Weal followed with 99 out of 100, Clinton Hawke recorded 88 out of 89, Glenn McAllister finished on 64 out of 65 and Johnny Lawrence scored 54 out of 55.

The joint Parkes and Canowindra competition, held across two days, was ultimately dominated by Parkes members, although Canowindra shooters are hoping to turn the tables at the next event.

Several major shoots are also coming up on the regional calendar, with Orange hosting an event this week, followed by Condobolin on March 1 and 2, and the Zone Team Shoot in Cowra on March 7 and 8.

Club organisers thanked everyone who attended and contributed to the day, wishing competitors well and safe travels until the next shoot.