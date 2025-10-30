Politics and Government

Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Funding announced to help combat landfill crisis

National Party splits from the Coalition

$8.3m health build to begin

Zauner Construction has been engaged to build Canowindra HealthOne
McCormack 'humbled' by Riverina result

Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has retains seat amid ALP win federally
Mark striving for Family First in the Riverina

Mark striving for Family First in the Riverin
Michael McCormack: The Nationals

Jake Davis - Independent

Jake Davis - Independent candidate for Riverin
Jenny Rolfe: Independent

Riverina candidate profiles: Jenny Rolfe, Independent
