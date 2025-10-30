Police and Courts

Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Fatal crash under investigation following incident near Cowra

Man allegedly armed with axe charged with break-ins

Teens face court after alleged vehicle theft

Four boys have been charged, three were refused police bail
Incarceration spikes across NSW

More people are behind bars across the state
Youth crime under the spotlight in legal review

Key legal principle of youth culpability under review
New police operation launched to tackle youth crime

State begin operation focusing on youth crime
'So quick': dog licences recommended after fatal attack

NSW deputy state coroner suggests licensing for problem breeds after death to dog attack
