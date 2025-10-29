Two people have died following a single vehicle crash southeast of Cowra on Friday, 24 October.

About 11am, emergency services were called to Bigga Road, Bigga about 80km southeast of Cowra, following reports of a crash.

Officers attached to The Hume Police District arrived to find a Toyota Station Wagon had crashed into a tree before catching alight.

Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze.

The two occupants of the car – two men aged 61 and 57 – died at the scene.

Police established a crime scene and an investigation into the cause of the crash has been commenced.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is managed on a confidential basis. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.