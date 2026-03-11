Cowra Council has again raised concerns over staffing reductions at the Cowra Agricultural Research Station, following a delayed response from the NSW government.

The issue was referenced in council’s six-month review on 31 December 2025 under the Delivery Program 2025–2029 and Operational Plan 2025–2026, which noted council had “lobbied NSW government to maintain resourcing at Cowra Agricultural Research Station".

Mayor Paul Smith confirmed at the recent council meeting that a response had finally been received to a letter sent on 18 August, more than six months earlier.

“I received a reply from the letter we wrote on 18 August,” he said.

“I received it this morning [23 February].”

However, the mayor said the response failed to directly address Cowra’s concerns.

“I have never seen a document say so little in so much space as this one did,” Cr Smith said.

“They go through all… they don’t mention Cowra at all.

“They just talk about biosecurity investigations and all these things, but they don’t mention Cowra.”

Mr Smith suggested the letter appeared to be a generic response.

“I’d say it’s a ‘Romeo letter’ that they send off to everybody that complains,” he said.

“When you read it, none the wiser is the answer.”

Despite assurances that the station will not close, Mr Smith confirmed there has been a reduction in staff and research activity.

“The only thing I got, I spoke personally to the minister, and the only reply I got from him was ‘we’re not going to shut it’,” he said.

“Certainly, there’s a loss of jobs up there and a loss of research.”

The Cowra Agricultural Research Station has long been a key regional research facility supporting livestock and agricultural industries across the Central West.

Council has previously expressed concern that reductions in staff and research capability could have long term implications for local producers and the broader agricultural sector.

A copy of the government’s response is expected to be circulated to councillors.

Council has indicated it will continue advocating for the retention of jobs and research capacity at the site, arguing that regional agricultural research plays a critical role in productivity, biosecurity and innovation.

The matter remains part of council’s broader advocacy agenda under its delivery program, with councillors advocating that maintaining strong agricultural research presence in Cowra is vital for the region’s economic future.