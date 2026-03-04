Former Canowindra cricket junior Hudson Izzard won’t be hanging up his whites at the end of this summer, he’ll be heading for England to play their cricket season.

Izzard, now a physiotherapist who plays with the Gold Coast Dolphins, has signed with the Dorchester Cricket Club for their 2026 summer season.

The connection came through club cricket and was one the left-arm quick bowling all-rounder was quick to seize.

Flights, accommodation and work have all been arranged as part of the deal and he’s looking forward to five or six months with the sport he loves as an anchor for an international experience.

“I’m very lucky, it’s a good opportunity,” Hudson said.

“I’ve always wanted to do this – go overseas and play cricket.”

It’s just been a matter of timing and opportunity around his studies.

Hudson attended St Edwards and then Canowindra High, playing cricket for Canowindra and then in the Orange competition before moving north to study when he finished school.

Hudson relocated to the Gold Coast to study physiotherapy in 2020, and started playing cricket in the Gold Coast competition before establishing himself in the Brisbane competition.

Now working at the new Tweed hospital, he’s now in his fourth season with the Gold Coast Dolphins and the connection with Dorchester has been made through his coach and manager.

Clubs will often reach out looking for a player with a particular skillset, Hudson explained, and the connections are made so player and club can see if they’re a good fit.

Hudson’s happy to say the Dorchester club, in the historic county town in the south west of England, looks like just that for him.

“It seems like a pretty tight-knit community and good bunch of guys,” he said. "

Flights, accommodation and work are now all organised, with Hudson looking forward to making the move at the end of April.

“First and foremost to challenge myself, to improve my cricket and enjoy the experience of playing cricket overseas and meeting new people,” he said. “Hopefully learning a lot along the way on and off the field.”