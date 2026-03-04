The Cowra Magpies Youth League side will play their first trial game of 2026 on Saturday, 14 March, taking on Orange CYMS in what promises to be a strong early season test.

The trial offers the club’s rising stars a valuable opportunity to measure themselves against Grade 10 opposition, while also giving the community their first look at the next generation of black and whites.

Youth League coach Marc McLeish said preparations have been extremely positive, particularly given most of the squad is stepping up from the under 16s.

“Preseason has been very good,” McLeish said.

“The tendencies at training have been good.”

“They’ve been focused and doing a pretty good job.”

“They’re handling the physical side well, which is always a big step up from 16s to 18s,” he said.

With the majority of players in their first year in the two year age group, McLeish said the boys have embraced the challenge.

“The challenges ahead of playing in a two year age group, with most of the kids coming up from under 16s, have been well and truly met,” he said.

“They’re preparing really well.”

The enthusiasm has been clear.

“They’ve been hassling me for training, not the other way around,” McLeish said.

“They’re very keen and very focused, which is great.”

While the clash against Orange CYMS will be competitive, McLeish said the focus will be firmly on growth and preparation rather than the scoreboard.

“We’ll be treating the trial as exactly that, a trial,” he said.

“A few players will see different positions on the day.”

“The result isn’t as important as the process.”

“It’s about testing combinations, testing a few blokes out and seeing what works.”

The off season has also brought noticeable physical development among the squad.

“There’s a lot of growth at that age,” McLeish said.

“Kids who were playing in the centres last year are developing their bodies, getting bigger and stronger.”

“We haven’t seen them much in the off season, so this gives us a chance to see who’s capable of playing where and where our strengths are,” he said.

Those observations will help shape the team heading into Round One.

Last week, a group of Youth League players visited long term sponsor Cowra Health Club, where fitness instructor Claire Smith put the boys through their paces in a high intensity grit class.

“The lads thought they were fit,” McLeish said.

“They were definitely tested.”

The club expressed its appreciation to Smith for her time and expertise, and to Cowra Health Club for its ongoing support of the Magpies program.

As the countdown to kick off continues, McLeish believes the group has put itself in the best possible position moving forward.

“It’s all about preparation,” he said.

“I think they’ve put themselves in a really good spot going forward.”

“The process is more important than the result, but we’ll give Orange CYMS a bit of a shake.”

At the conclusion of First Grade game, which is after the Youth League game, supporters are invited to head to Club Cowra for the club’s 2026 Calcutta and Sponsor Appreciation Evening.

Food and refreshments will be provided as the Magpies thank sponsors, families and fans for their continued backing throughout the season.

With a strong pre-season behind them and a challenging trial ahead, the Youth League Magpies are eager to take the next step in their 2026 campaign and the community are encouraged to get behind the boys for what shapes as a great afternoon and evening of footy.