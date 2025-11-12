Pam and Paul Braddon finally secured the Goulburn Fireball title with Travelling Gem at the Goulburn Cup Meeting romping home in a dominant performance.

The son of Hard Style Rico x She’s A Gem made the most of Box 1 in what was a messy final, scooting away to win by 7.50 lengths in 19.79 - the biggest margin in the race’s nine year history.

Paul said after the win “The one box helped a lot I think…he got that rails run and away he went."

“It’s terrific, its great prizemoney, the prestige of the race [as well], there’s been some good dogs win it over the years and it’s always an honour to win feature races.”

O’Keefe finished second for Ray Webster while the Andrew Hunter-prepared Queen Era ran third.

The Cowra-based couple have had to settle for minor money in the past few years with Blazing Ferrero running second in the race in 2023, while Clare A Chance and Darius Express both finished down the track in the 2022 decider.

Tin Roof Rusty gave Paul and Pam Braddon a winning double returning to winning form, down the track in recent runs Tin Roof Rusty began a lot quicker leading throughout to score in a quick 24.58.

Earlier in the day the Geoff Curtale Trained Warren`s Ledger scored an impressive Maiden victory , following placings in the recent Mega Maiden series at Wentworth Park Warrens Ledger soon found the front from a gun inside draw leading throughout in a slick 19.75.

Ricky and Caitlyn Brewer trained runners dominated the Temora Meeting Wednesday, 5 November with the Woodstock couple preparing a winning treble.

Evergreen chaser Nangar Archie led the charge with the veteran notching his 28th victory defeating a hot field when leading most of the way in a nippy 18.89.

Nangar Archie is in career best form with the 5 year old brindle flyer recording 8 victories from his last 10 starts.

Come back kid Cabao Jasper gave the Brewers a double for the day coming from well back to score strongly in 18.94.

Cabao Jasper who only recently returned to racing following a near career ending injury which robbed the talented galloper of almost 12 months of racing made it back to back victories displaying the form that saw him record multiple city wins last year.

Smokin` Wal completed a big day for the Brewers when he caused a boilover at big odds leading throughout to score in 26.09.

Doll s Hope for Rod McDonald was another local to impress at the Temora meeting Wednesday slowly away Dolly s Hope scooted around the field to score in 18.94.

The Geoff Curtale Trained Warre s Ledger backed up his smart maiden victory last week with another equally impress effort at the Goulburn Meeting Friday, after a safe beginning Warren s Ledger soon found the front with the heavily tried favorite racing away to score in a nippy 19.78.

Hope`s Treasure was another local to impress at the Goulburn Meeting with the Paul and Pam Braddon Trained runner clearing out in a slick 19.72.