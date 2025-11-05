Cowra golf received the sad news of the passing of Life Member Noel Riley last week.

Noel was a highly respected member of the Cowra golfing community. Noel was a great supporter of golf in Cowra and always a generous supporter to junior golf at Cowra.

Noel will be sadly missed by all.

The good scores continued to flow this week in all competitions.

Tuesday saw Peter Taylor and Tom Doolan score 42 Stableford points in the 18 hole comp , while Ron Hattenfels and Gordon Wilson had 21 in the 9 hole event

Wednesdays ladies seen Annette Sutherland with 39 points and Marcia MacPherson 37 points.

Thursday we had an outstanding round by Ken Harcombe with 44 points, other good scores of 42 by Mark Rush and David Booth had them in the running.

The Veterans 9 hole comp again saw some great scores needing break your handicap to be in the running , this was not good enough for some.

Ken Harcombe with 23 points and David Booth Mark Rush and David Thomas all with 21 led the way.

Saturday was monthly medal day along with a play of for the Star medal.

Star medal is awarded to the best Nett score on the day by all the monthly winners this is sponsored by by Jim and Corrie Bryant.

Results

Tuesday 18 hole Stableford

1- Peter Taylor 42 pts c/b

2- Tom Doolan 42 pts

3- Chris Doorey 39 pts c/b

9 hole comp

1- Ron Hattenfels 21 pts c/b

2- Gordon Wilson 21 pts

Wednesday Ladies Stableford

1- Annette Sutherland 39 pts

2- Marcia MacPherson 37 pts

3- Sue Smith 36 pts c/b

NTP 14th hole Annette Sutherland

Thursday 18 hole Stableford

A Grade

1- Ken Harcombe 44 pts

2- Mark Rush 42 pts

3- John Holmes 41 pts

B Grade

1- David Booth 42 pts

2- Ed Anthony 40 pts

3- David Thomas 39 pts

NTP 7th hole Ron Hattenfels 170 cm

14th hole Wayne Howard 138 cm

Veterans 9 hole Stableford

1- Ken Harcombe 23 pts

2- David Booth 21 pts

3- Dave Thomas 21 pts

4- Mark Rush 21 pts

5- Wayne Howard 20 pts

6- Alan Wilson 20 pts

7- Bruce Amos 20 pts

8- Lester Black 20 pts

9 - John Holmes 20 pts

10- Wayne Rodwell 20 pts

11- Alan Luff 19 pts c/ b

Saturday Monthly Medal

A Grade

1- Chris Parkes Nett 70 c/b

2- Joshua Weston Nett 70 c/b

3- Steve Johnstone 70

Scr- Mick Curtale 69

B Grade

1- Todd Gardiner Nett 65

2- Chris Baratto Nett 67

3- John Holmes Nett 69 c/b

Scr- Mick Skinner 83

C Grade

1- Jason Smith Nett 67

2- Bobbi Curtale Nett 68

3- Dave Thompson Nett 69

Scr- Will Sutton 92

Star Medal

A Grade- Michael Curtale 71 c/b

B Grade- Chris Baratto 67

C Grade- Bobbi Curtale 68

Subway NTP

5th hole David Brazier 32 cm

7th hole Jeff Marks 376 cm

14th hole Jim Bryant 217 cm

16th hole Will Sutton 329 cm

Leigh Browne Building NTP

3rd hole Wayne Middleton 119 cm

10th hole Chris Parkes 420 cm

Brother Fox putting Comp

Michael Curtale 24 putts