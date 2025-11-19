High scoring continues to be the norm for golfers in Cowra, with the course in great condition and the greens returning after spring maintenance being completed.

The Veterans 9 hole Stableford players again needed to break their handicap to be in the running for a voucher.

Other comps through out the week saw high 30’s and 40’s being the cut off point to be considered.

Kit Chambers and Gary Dick led the way in the vets with 21 points, Jeff Marks and Rachael Wilson had 37 and 41 in the 18 hole comp with Ross Skene and Bruce Amos scoring 19 points in the 9 hole comp.

On Thursday Peter Kirwan with 39 points and Col Ridding 41 points led the way.

Saturday we had split 6 Stableford to add a bit of variety to the game.

This was sponsored by Kirby’s Heating and Cooling and Craig Watmore Brick Laying.

Numbers have been good with the locals and visitors.

82 players turned out on Saturday with 13 visitors playing in the comp.

Additionally another 20 odd visitors played their own social comp.

The Business House comp has attracted well over a hundred players each week.

That comp comes to a close this week but the golf club will continue with a mystery 4 ball comp each Friday right though until the Business House comp restarts again in the new year.

This was started at the end of last year’s comp which attracted some good interest.

There are several other comps also played during the week including a Hundred meter comp where each hole is started from only 1 hundred meters out.

Tuesday results 18 hole Stableford

A Grade

1- Jeffery Marks 37 pts

2- David Gouge 36 pts

3- Geoff Curtale 35 pts

B Grade

1- Rachael Wilson 43 pts

2- Ed Anthony 36 pts

3- Wayne Howard 34 pts c/b

9 hole comp

1- Ross Skene 19 pts c/b

2- Bruce Amos 19 pts c/b

Thursday Veteran 9 hole Stableford

1- Kit Chambers 21 pts

2- Gary Dick 21 pts

3- David Booth 20 pts

4- Terry Winwood-Smith 20 pts

5- Col Ridding 20 pts

6- Peter Kirwan 20 pts

7- Paul Field 19 pts

8- Col Neilson 19 pts

9- Mark Rush 19 pts

10- Peter Garlick 19 pts

11- Wayne Howard 19 pts c/b

Thursday Stableford

A Grade

1- Peter Kirwan 39 pts

2- Terry Winwood-Smith 38 pts c/b

3- Bob Morgan 38 pts

B Grade

1- Col Ridding 41 pts

2- David Booth 39 pts

3- Col Neilson 36 pts c/b

NTP

7th hole Terry Winwood-Smith 203 cm

14th Jeff MacPherson 332 cm

Saturday

Kirby’s Heating and Cooling &Craig Watmore Bricklaying Split 6 Stableford

Split 6

1-James Arrow & Mark Davis 70 pts

2- Rodney Eastwood & Chris Baratto 69 pts c/b

3- Tom Cummins & Michael McVey 69 pts c/b

Individual

1- Michael McVey 42 pts c/b

2- Ky Garrett 42 pts

Subway NTP

5th hole Terry John’s 100 cm

7th hole Jason Hyeronimus 40 cm

14th hole -

16th hole Ky Garrett 472 cm

Leigh Browne Building NTP

3rd hole Tom Cummins 238 cm

10th hole Jason Spolding 197 cm