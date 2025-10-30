The Cowra community came together in heartfelt support for a powerful cause at this year’s Jersey Day Golf Event, held to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation.

The golf day, inspired by the loss of Brady, the son of organisers Julie and Mark Tucker, drew between 150 and 160 golfers, all proudly wearing their favourite sporting jerseys in a show of unity and support.

“It’s just about raising awareness about organ and tissue donation,” Julie said.

“We lost our son in 2021 and we donated five of his organs to give five people a second chance at life.”

“That’s what Jersey Day is all about, starting the conversation.”

The annual golf day, hosted at the Cowra Golf Club, has become a growing tradition, with participation increasing each year.

The event combines Brady’s love of golf with his family’s mission to honour his memory through positive community action.

“Brady loved playing golf with his dad, Mark, in the Business House competition,” Julie said.

“He just loved being out there at the golf course with his mates.”

“The day has really become a way to remember him while promoting something that can change lives.”

Players turned out in team jerseys from all codes, rugby league, AFL, soccer and more, filling the course with colour and community spirit.

“It’s such a big day,” Julie said.

“We put posters up around town and more and more people are getting behind it every year.”

“The support just keeps growing.”

This year’s event featured a special guest, Richard Gremmo, from the Jersey Day organisation, who attended alongside local organ recipient, Katrina Kerr.

“Katrina came along and spoke, she’s a recipient, while we’re a donor family,” Julie said.

“It was really meaningful to have both sides of the story represented.”

Although the day isn’t run primarily as a fundraiser, generous contributions from participants help support the Nathan Gremmo Community Network, which runs the national Jersey Day awareness campaign.

“We raise money every year and it gets sent to the Jersey Day organisation,” Julie said.

“It’s not about the money, though, it’s about awareness and starting conversations.”

“But the money helps them buy jerseys and promotional materials to keep spreading the message.”

The funds raised are used to produce merchandise and send jerseys to public figures and sporting icons who can help amplify the cause nationally.

“All that money just keeps the campaign going,” Julie said.

“It helps get the message out there and that’s what it’s all about.”

Julie said awareness is key, especially given the reality of organ donation in Australia.

“There are 1,800 people on the transplant waiting list right now and about 14,000 people on dialysis,” she said.

“Only two per cent of deaths in Australia meet the criteria for organ donation, you have to die in very specific circumstances, like in ICU on life support, for it to even be possible.”

She also emphasised the importance of family consent.

“Even if someone is a registered donor, their family still needs to give permission for the donation to go ahead,” she said.

“That’s why it’s so important to have the conversation with your loved ones about what you want.”

Julie said the ongoing support of the Cowra community has been vital in keeping the message alive.

“We just want to thank Cowra and the surrounding district for continuing to get behind such a great cause,” she said.

“Every person who comes along helps make a difference, by talking, by showing up, by wearing a jersey.”

“That’s how awareness grows.”

The Jersey Day Golf Event will return next year, continuing its mission to spark life-saving conversations and to honour the memory of a young man whose generosity continues to change lives.