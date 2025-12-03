With the coming festive season Cowra golfer will be able to enjoy some fun events.

Saturday 13th sees the greenkeepers revenge being played always an enjoyable day for all.

Thursday the 11th we have the veterans Christmas event over 14 holes and on Sunday the 21st the Rugby Club are putting on a Christmas Party Day.

This event is open to all comers and promises to be be a very enjoyable day.

The weekly golf events continue through as well , and again this week we saw some good scores coming in.

Tuesdays 18 holes and Stableford saw Judy Van Huizen show the men how it’s done with 39 points.

The 9 hole event had Ian Parker lead the way with 21 points.

Thursdays 18 hole Stableford had Chris Doorey win A grade with 39 points and Norm Keay take out B grade with 40 points.

The Veterans 9 hole event had Mick Millar 22 points and Peter Taylor 21 points the best of the pack.

Saturday we had an individual Stableford with Visitor Bruce Isbester from Wentworth Gc 38 points win A grade, Marty Starr 40 points take out BGrade, and Youngster Riley McLeish on 39 point take out C grade.

Results

Tuesday 18 hole Stableford

1- Judy Van Huizen 39 pts

2- Greg Steward 37 pts c/b

3- Michael Miller 37 pts

9 hole Stableford

1- Ian Parker 21 pts

2- Norm Keay 20 pts

3- Bill Meiklejohn 18 pts c/b

Thursday 18 hole Stableford

A grade

1- Chris Doorey 39 pts

2- Michael Millar 37 pts

3- Chris Wilson 35 pts c/b

B Grade

1- Norm Keay 40 pts

2- Wayne Howard 39 pts c/b

3- Bill Attard 39 pts

NTP

7th hole John Jensen 330 cm

14th hole Chris Doorey 337 cm

Veterans 9 hole Stableford

1- Michael Millar 22 pts

2- Peter Taylor 21 pts

3- Chris Wilson 20 pts

4- Jeff Marks 20 pts

5- Norm Keay 19 pts

6- Mark Edwards 19 pts

7- Cliff Dykes 19 pts

8- Oliver Stokes 19 pts

9- Phil Dowd 19 pts

10- Phil Leach 19 pts

11- Lester Black 18 pts c/b

Saturday individual Stableford

A Grade

1- Bruce Isbester Wentworth GC 38 pts

2- Rodney Eastwood 37 pts

3- Michael Skinner 36 pts c/b

B Grade

1- Marty Starr 40 pts

2- Beau Wilson 38 pts

3- Geoff Day 36 pts c/b

C Grade

1- Riley McLeish 39 pts

2 - Mark Edwards 38 pts

3- John Cornwell 37 pts

Subway NTP

5th hole Tom Cummins 117 cm

7th hole John Herrett 81 cm

14th hole Geoff Day 115 cm

16th hole Mark Sutherland 215 cm

Leigh Browne Building NTP

3rd hole Mark Edwards 154 cm

10th hole Andrew Brown 170 cm