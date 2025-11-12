There's plenty to cheer about for Canowindra’s own harness racing star Mat Rue who has driven home his 1200th career win - a milestone that cements two decades of dedication in the sulky.

Rue took up the reins as a driver in 2005 and he's travelled many miles towing horse float and gig since then.

He reckons every win is one to celebrate, from the local tracks to career highlights that include the 2013 Miracle Mile.

That 1200th winning drive was a moment for Rue to reflect on his passion for harness racing: the horses, the people and of course the racing itself.

"It doesn’t matter where you win - whether it’s a $5000 race or I’ve been very lucky over the years to have won a lot of big races, two of the biggest - you just get a huge thrill out of winning anything," he said.

It was Lettuce Go Miki who provided Rue with the milestone win at Menangle.

It was a stand-out performance from a horse who's always had speed, but does make mistakes, Rue said.

"He seems to be going pretty good at the moment and that day he won was probably the best run of his career," he said.

"He did a lot of work from the outside gate and was too good for them. It was a really good run."

After spending years in Bathurst, Sydney and America, Rue has come back to Canowindra where his career began and is building the next chapter and an impressive stable.

He paid tribute to Malcolm Miller, whose built his stables, for the work he's done on the set-up where Rue and his team now have 25 horses in training.

Rue's been on the road again this week with horses racing in Young on Tuesday and Bathurst on Wednesday.

But at time of preparing for print he was hoping to take two of his brightest stars to Menangle on the weekend - Baxter Red and Cheeky Kiss - and he's hopeful both will perform well.

Baxter Red has more than $130,000 in prize money to his name with 16 wins and 27 placings from 75 starts.

Mare Cheeky Kiss has won seven from 12 starts.

"She's quite good but she’s got herself up in class quite quickly too so she races against horses that are much more experienced at the same time," Rue said.