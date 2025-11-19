After a day of rain and a gloomy morning on Wednesday, 29 October, only three brave or foolhardy members fronted up for play.

For a change the three members, Gwen, April and James, decided to play ‘golf’ rules, rather than the normal ‘Association’ game.

We played two rounds, both James vs Gwen and April.

The first game was very one-sided, with James winning 7–3, but by the second game Gwen and April had warmed up and James had forgotten how to shoot straight through the hoop, leading to Gwen and April leading 4–1 by the fifth hoop.

However, perhaps encouraged by the weather becoming nicer as the day progressed, James remembered how to shoot straight, caught up and went on to a 7–5 win.

Gwen played a single game against Elaine and Heather on Wednesday, 5 November, Elaine & Heather pegged out 26 to Gwen’s 9.

James and Jenny played Helen and April in a shortened game, resulting in a 12–6 win by James and Jenny!

After a Keystone Kops start where the second green could not be used as the holes for the hoops could not be found in the lawn, due to lack of use of that green recently.

The game eventually got underway on the main green using the secondary (white, pink, green, brown) balls, after a bit of confusion at first as to who was playing with who and who was starting first!

The game then proceeded fairly smoothly except for the occasional outbreak of couldn’t hit a barn from the inside shooting, with the game being declared at 10.00am due to the monthly meeting.

The Cowra Croquet Club enjoyed two excellent days of play this week, with members turning out for tightly contested matches marked by skill, strategy and plenty of friendly competition.

The week started with a nail biter on Monday, 10 November.

A cool morning greeted the four players who took to the green, Anna and Elaine versus Jenny and Carmel.

The match began with Jenny and Carmel gaining early momentum, securing a handy lead through the opening hoops.

But the tide quickly shifted.

Anna and Elaine produced a series of classy, well judged shots, gradually reeling in the margin and drawing level by the 10th hoop.

What followed was a tense, see sawing battle, with all four players delivering impressive moments of accuracy.

In the end, it was Jenny and Carmel who held their nerve, pegging out 26-23 in a thrilling finish.

The match was played in great spirit and set a positive tone for the week ahead.

By Wednesday, 12 November, there were tight finishes across both courts with another set of closely fought games.

James and Heather faced Helen and Gwen in a steady, measured match.

James and Heather edged ahead early, only to be overtaken by some sharp, well coordinated play from Helen and Gwen.

The advantage changed hands several times as both teams produced clever positional shots.

But it was Heather’s tactical precision in the middle stages that turned the tide once more, helping her and James reclaim the lead.

A late surge saw them secure a 26-18 victory, though the scoreline didn’t fully reflect just how tight most of the game was.

In the second game, Jenny and April played a single game match that was just as entertaining.

April opened strongly, taking early hoops with confidence.

Jenny worked steadily to catch up, eventually overtaking her opponent and maintaining a slim lead through the final stages.

She closed out the match 18-14, with both players showcasing consistent play and sportsmanship throughout.