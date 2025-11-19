Canowindra Pythons rising star Cooper Williams has achieved another big milestone of his young rugby career.

Williams earned his place in the Australian Under 16s Wallabies side after an exceptional season representing NSW Waratahs.

The selection marks the first time Williams will pull on the green and gold, a moment he says still feels unreal.

“It’s my first time with the Wallabies,” he said.

Williams learned the news through a phone call from his father, Daniel Williams.

“I found out when I got a phone call from my dad,” he said.

“I was very excited, and I said, ‘I can’t believe this’.”

“And my dad said, ‘I can’.”

The call up is the result of a season that demanded lots of effort from the young player, who has been juggling school with the heavy commitments of junior rugby.

Williams spent the back end of the year training and competing with the NSW Waratahs in the Super Rugby Men's 16s, often travelling distances to keep up with the schedule.

“I travelled down twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and it gets pretty hectic,” he said.

Despite the long days, the hard training and the pressure of performing at state level, Williams never assumed selection was a guarantee.

“I suppose I was hoping more than expecting,” he said.

The hope turned into reality after standout performances with the Waratahs, cementing his place among Australia’s best young rugby talents.

The achievement has also given Williams a chance to reflect on his rapid development and the work that has led to this moment.

“I was just so happy with how far I’ve come from the New South Wales tournament,” he said.

Williams’ selection is a big moment for the Canowindra Pythons, who have watched him rise through the ranks.

As he steps into Wallabies colours for the first time, Cooper carries that hard work and commitment he’s shown all year.

The Wallabies Under 16s side will come together for a December development camp early in the month as they prepare for a match against the Reds U17s at Wests Rugby Club on Thursday, 11 December.