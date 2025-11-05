Cooper Williams is making moves in the rugby world, helping lead the NSW Waratahs Under 16s through an undefeated Super Rugby season as they claim the championship win against Queensland Reds last Sunday.

The Waratahs’ season has been nothing short of dominant, defeating the ACT Brumbies 97-0, the Western Force 96-7, Victorian Rugby 79-7 and edging out the Queensland Reds 54-45 in an earlier round.

The side met their Queensland rivals again in the grand final at Knox Grammar, where the Waratahs walked away with a 57-34 win.

Cooper was named in the starting side as open side breakaway, a position that has showcased his work rate and leadership all season.

His outstanding performance against the Brumbies earlier in the season saw him recognised in Rugby Australia’s Team of the Week, having led both in tackles and line breaks.

His father, Daniel Williams, said seeing Cooper and his teammates reach this stage has been a proud moment.

“It’s very impressive to see such a highly talented group of players all on one side,” Daniel said.

“To watch the best under 16 players in the state come together and play this well has been incredible.”

Daniel attributes his son’s success to his relentless drive and consistency.

“It’s his work ethic, repeat on repeat on repeat effort,” he said.

He also praised the team’s strong communication and adaptability throughout the season.

“The communication within the team has been outstanding,” Daniel said.

“It’s how they adapt during a game that makes the difference, their ability to adjust and respond together.”

Cooper has impressed both on and off the field, earning a reputation as a player who combines intensity with humility.

“On the field, he’s aggressive yet humble,” Daniel said.

“He just likes to let his rugby do the talking for him.”

Heading into the final, Cooper was eager to take on the Waratahs’ biggest rivals in what was to be a dominating clash.

“He was really excited and looking forward to the challenge,” Daniel said.

“Queensland are by far their biggest competition and this was a great test.”

Reflecting on the season, Daniel said the journey has already been transformative for his son.

“Through this Super Rugby season, Cooper’s experienced a lot of growth in his game,” he said.