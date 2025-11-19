Darcy Ward Speedway Promotions has partnered with the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club and club president Steve Kurtz to unlock the full potential of Woodstock Park Speedway, hailed as “one of Australia’s premier racing surfaces” with top class facilities including full stadium lighting.

Local speedway fans are in for a treat, with Cowra’s own Ben and Zach Cook set to race at the meeting at Woodstock Park Speedway on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

The in form Cook brothers will line up alongside top riders from New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, ensuring a thrilling night of high speed action.

Ben Cook has enjoyed a standout 2025 season, cementing his reputation as one of speedway’s brightest young stars.

Combining personal milestones with team triumphs, Ben’s performances have drawn the attention of major clubs across the UK and Poland.

After captaining the Poole Pirates to success in 2024, Ben continued his impressive rise this year.

His consistency and leadership have earned widespread praise both at home and abroad.

In Poland, he played a key role in helping Leszno secure the Metalkas 2.

Ekstraliga title, rounding out a year to remember.

Also born and raised in Cowra, Zach Cook has enjoyed another strong season with the Poole Pirates, captaining the team to the Championship League title and another successful campaign on British soil.

He received the well deserved “Manager Rider of the Year” Award at the Pirates presentation held recently.

Zach also doubled up with the Belle Vue Aces in the British Premiership, where he was recently named Team Rider of the Year, a fitting reward for his hard work and consistency.

Other riders on show include international riders from Queenslander Tate Zischke (Belle Vue Aces, Workington Comets and Unia Leszno) and Jacob Hook (Workington Comets) and Tayla Street from Victoria who has also had a very successful season.

Unfortunately, Cowra’s recently crowned World Champion, Brady Kurtz has commitments overseas and was unable to return for this meeting.

The night will also feature 50cc Demo riders, Junior 125cc and Junior 250cc classes.

Riders, families and visiting fans are encouraged to stay at the Club Cowra Motel, a proud sponsor of the event.

Come and support the local riders.

Racing kicks off at 7.00pm.

Entry: Adults $25, Children (10–16) $10, Under 10s FREE.