Speedway is returning to Cowra, with excitement building ahead of a major two day event at Woodstock, led by world renowned rider and promoter Darcy Ward.

Hosted by Darcy Ward Speedway Promotions in partnership with the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club, the event marks a major revival for the Speedway scene in Cowra, with two nights of high octane racing set for 21 and 22 November.

Club president Steve Kurtz said the return of Speedway to the area was long overdue.

“I suppose we haven’t had Speedway out there for a number of years,” he said.

“So having someone like Darcy coming along and wanting to promote a meeting with us is a pretty huge thing.”

“Darcy’s very well known in the sport and with his knowledge and help behind us, it’ll be a big event.”

The weekend will begin with a practice and coaching session on Friday, 21 November, from 6.30pm, followed by race night on Saturday, 22 November, with gates opening at 3pm and racing from 7pm.

Confirmed riders include Ben Cook, Zach Cook, Tate Zischke, Beau Bailey, Reid Battye, Harry Ryan, Jack Morrison and Alex Adamson.

Alongside PeeWee, 125cc and 250cc junior divisions, giving the next generation of riders a chance to take to the track.

Kurtz said the event was particularly special given the success of local talent on the national and international stage.

“It’s always good to be able to have such a big event, especially with Brady going the way he’s been in the World Championships overseas and the two Cook boys, Ben and Zac, making a huge mark internationally,” he said.

“To be able to host something like this and have three good boys that have come from Cowra doing so well, is tremendous.”

Supporting junior riders is one of the club’s biggest goals.

“That’s what it’s all about, supporting the junior riders,” Kurtz said.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had any junior Speedway riders come through Cowra.”

“They’ve either moved on to other forms of motorcycling or gone overseas, like Brady, Zach and Ben.”

“Hopefully, this event will inspire the younger ones who ride dirt track bikes to come over and give Speedway a go.”

For anyone who hasn’t been to a Speedway event before, Kurtz said it’s an experience like no other.

“Definitely come along and have a look,” he said.

“It’s an amazing sport, it gets your adrenaline pumping.”

“The bikes are fast, they don’t have brakes or gears and to ride one takes a lot of skill and expertise.”

“You can’t get any better on a Saturday night.”

Kurtz said the event also highlights the potential of the Woodstock Speedway Complex, which he described as one of the best in New South Wales.

“We’ve got one of the best complexes in the state out at Woodstock and it hasn’t yet reached its full potential,” he said.

“This is part of building it up again and getting people involved in the sport and in the club.”

“We’ve got everything we need out there, so come along, have a look and join the club.”

Darcy Ward said preparations were running smoothly ahead of the big weekend.

“Things are coming together smoothly,” he said.

Riders and the community are encouraged to make a weekend of it.