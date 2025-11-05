The unmistakable sound of roaring engines and flying dirt is set to return to Woodstock Park Speedway, as Darcy Ward Speedway Promotions joins forces with the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club and its president Steve Kurtz to bring Speedway racing back to Cowra.

After years of quiet, one of Australia’s most iconic racing tracks is gearing up for an electrifying revival and many are already counting down to the action packed season ahead.

Long recognised as one of the country’s premier racing surfaces, Woodstock Park Speedway holds a special place in Australian motorsport.

The venue boasts world class facilities, including full stadium lighting and a perfectly maintained racing surface, features that have made it a favourite among elite riders.

It’s also home to one of Cowra’s proudest sporting exports, Speedway GP star and World Teams Champion Brady Kurtz, whose rise through the ranks of world Speedway has inspired countless young riders.

Despite the track’s outstanding potential, it has remained underutilised in recent years but that’s all about to change.

Thanks to the collaboration between Darcy Ward Speedway Promotions and the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club, Speedway in Cowra is roaring back to life.

The relaunch event will take place on Saturday, 22 November 2025, when Cowra’s very own Cook brothers, Ben and Zach, return home fresh from their outstanding seasons overseas to lead the charge at Woodstock Park..

At the heart of this new chapter is Darcy Ward, one of Australia’s most gifted Speedway riders turned promoters.

Born in Queensland, Ward began his racing journey on Australian soil before moving to Europe as a teenager, where he quickly established himself as one of the brightest young talents in the sport.

His early achievements included:

Australian Under-21 Champion in 2009, 2010, 2011

World Under-21 Champion in 2009, 2010

Ward went on to ride for several top clubs across Great Britain, Poland, Sweden and Germany, including the Poole Pirates in 2010 til 2014 and Swindon Robins in 2015.

In 2013, he reached a career defining moment by winning the Danish Grand Prix, part of the World Championship series, at just 21 years old.

Known for his raw talent, fearless racing style and natural showmanship, Ward was widely considered one of the most exciting riders of his generation.

Unfortunately, his competitive career came to an end in 2015 after a crash in Poland left him with a severe spinal injury, however, his passion for the sport has never waned.

Through Darcy Ward Speedway Promotions, he has become a leading figure in the revival of Speedway across Australia, creating opportunities for rising riders, hosting major events and reconnecting communities with the sport’s thrilling energy.

With the Cook brothers and Brady Kurtz representing the next generation of world class riders, and Darcy Ward driving Speedway’s revival at home, Cowra is ready to reclaim its place as a key hub in Australian motorcycle racing.

Speedway is back in Cowra and is louder, faster and more exciting than ever.