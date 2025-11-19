Cowra Little Athletics is celebrating its biggest season yet, with 192 athletes registered for the 2025/26 competition.

Each Thursday night, Twigg Oval transforms into a hub of athletic activity.

A sea of fluro yellow fills the field as children sprint, throw, jump and race their way through the weekly program.

Cowra Little Athletics Committee President Krisha Tysoe said the strong numbers reflect the positive environment the club has worked hard to build.

“We want Thursday nights to be a positive experience for our families,” she said.

“It’s not just about the athletes, we rely on parent helpers to make our competition nights run smoothly.”

“Sport just would not exist without our volunteers.”

The club has seen significant growth across all age groups, but the biggest jump has come from the tiny tots, the three and four year olds who participate in age appropriate activities focused on coordination and fun.

With 33 tiny tots joining this year, the program is offering something unique in a community where most early sports opportunities begin later.

Ms Tysoe said the mix of ages is one of the club’s strengths.

“We’ve got 192 athletes, which is amazing,” she said.

“Lots of little ones, lots of tiny tots, but also lots across the board, which is great.”

The group has grown from around 160 athletes last season, a jump that committee members say reflects Cowra families’ strong appetite for inclusive, individual sport.

Cowra is known for its rugby league, soccer and team based sports, but Little Athletics offers something different.

“All sport is important, really, for the kids,” Ms Tysoe said.

“Cowra Little Athletics gives an opportunity for individual sport.”

“I think there’s a lot of team sport in Cowra, but athletics and the individual sport is important to be available for kids.”

The ability to cater to young children is also vital, she said.

“For the tiny tots, there’s not a lot of other stuff in Cowra for that age group.”

“I just think we’ve built a really good environment for the kids and they keep coming back every year.”

Last week, Cowra Little Athletics celebrated its Coles Community Round, recognising the long standing support of Coles for Little Athletics centres across Australia.

Staff from Coles Cowra attended the evening, presenting best dressed awards and cheering on young athletes as they took part in themed events.

The partnership has become an important part of the club’s identity, strengthening ties between businesses and local sport.

Beyond Thursday nights, Cowra’s young athletes have several opportunities to progress along representative pathways.

This season has already seen athletes attend the Country Trials in Parkes, and excitement is building for the Zone Championships, to be held in Lithgow on 6-7 December.

Successful athletes will then advance to the Regional Championships in Dubbo in early 2026.

The club prides itself on supporting athletes of all abilities, from the tiny tots taking their first steps on the track, to older juniors chasing personal bests and state level competition.

For Ms Tysoe, the goal remains simple, to make athletics a place where every child feels welcome.

“For the last few years, I’ve tried to make it a really positive experience for the athletes as well as families,” she said.

“It’s important to have the families on board as well.”

What keeps the committee going each week, she said, is the sight of happy kids taking part in sport.

“We just love seeing the little smiling faces running around,” she said.

“I just want everyone to have a positive experience, whether they’re just there for fun or they’re serious competitors.”

With record numbers, strong community backing and the return of warm summer evenings at Twigg Oval, Cowra Little Athletics is shaping up for one of its biggest and brightest seasons yet.