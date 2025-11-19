Tuesday 11th saw good wins to Sharon Bohanna over Mim Schroder, Sharen Hubber over Eileen Brown and Dawn Dye over Kerrin Fisher, plus a close win to Leila Burns over Sonia Morgan.

The semi-finals this Tuesday 18th are Sharon v Sharen and Dawn v Leila; both should be very good matches.

Again, on Friday, a very pleasant and enjoyable evening for the semi-finals matches of Mixed 4’s, with Sonia and Bob Morgan along with Noel and Sharen Hubber enjoying another good victory, this time over Bob Boland, Kerry Vial, Dave & Sharon Bohanna 27/12.

Kerrin Fisher, Rob Oliver, Di Skinner and Rob Britt also enjoyed a good win over Judith Day, Shane Beasley, Deb and Wal Walker 20/9.

Much appreciation to Umpire Mick.

Two great finals matches on a sunny and windy Sunday afternoon.

The first to Dave Hart in the final of the Club Open Singles 25/8 over Kak Smith and then in the final of the Club Mixed 4’s Sonia and Bob Morgan, Sharon and Noel Hubber 31/5 over Kerrin Fisher, Rob Oliver, Di Skinner and Rob Britt.

Many thanks and much appreciation to Marker Sharon and Umpire Dave.

Congratulations to the event winner’s and of course commiserations to the runners-up.

Congratulations and thanks also to everyone that competed, plus thanks to everyone that contributed in an official capacity.

Upcoming Matches and Events.

The penultimate round of Twilight Triples is tonight at 6.00pm.

Sunday morning mixed social bowls at 10.00am.

Next week will see two of our upcoming and best young bowlers, Braydon Chew and Shane Beasley, head off to Raymond Terrace to represent us in the State Rookies play-offs.

Best of luck to all our bowlers and good bowling everyone until next week.