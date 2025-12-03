Tuesday 25th saw a very good win to Dawn Dye 25/9 over Sharen Hubber in the final of the Women’s Open Singles.

Congratulations to the competitors and thanks to the markers, umpire and controlling body.

The fifth and final round of Twilight Triples was played last Thursday evening, again in very pleasant conditions with the team of Adam Keanaaina, Noel Hubber and Bob Morgan (ABN) having a good win over the team of Justin & Garry Saxby and Shane Egan (G&B Auto), who were the overall winners of the event, just pipping ABN 24 points to 23.5.

Congratulations to the victors and all the competitors, and we hope you had an enjoyable 5 weeks of competition and fun.

Thanks, and much appreciation to the event organisers Dave and Sharen, plus the Greens, Bar, Café and Bistro staff.

Last Saturday and Sunday Sharon Bohanna, Leila Burns, Dawn Dye, Sonia Morgan and Sharen Hubber represented the club against fellow bowlers from Grenfell, Orange, Forbes and Canowindra in the Regional qualifiers of the Women’s State Singles at Cowra.

At the same time Mick Baldwin, Dave Bohanna and Bob Morgan also represented Cowra against bowlers from Canowindra, Orange and Parkes in the Regional qualifiers of the Men’s State Singles, at Canowindra.

Most had mixed success of varying degrees, but Sharen Hubber and Sonia Morgan played some outstanding bowls and as a result will go on to further represent the Club at the regional finals at Dubbo in January 2026.

Congratulations to everyone that competed and best wishes to Sharen and Sonia next month.

Upcoming Matches and Events.

Sunday morning mixed social bowls at 10.00am.

Our annual Pink Charity Bowls Day, in support of BCNA, will be held on Saturday 13th December at 1.00pm.

Everyone of all ages, gender and ability are welcome to come along and support this event.

To enter phone Bob 0481.244.081 or Sharen 0478.664.539 or the club 02.6342.1836 ext.6 between 11.00am and 12.00pm on the day.

Best of luck to all our bowlers and good bowling everyone until next week.