There were several great matches in Club Singles this past week.

Tuesday saw a very good win to Dave Hart over Leila Burns, then on Saturday Sharon Bohanna had a good win over Allan Vorias 25/11, whilst in two remarkably close and hard-fought matches Kak Smith defeated Sonia Morgan 25/20 and John Bischof defeated Rob Watterston 25/22.

Again, congratulations to the winners, many thanks to those bowlers that didn’t win, and thanks also to the match markers and umpires.

This week will be the semi-finals matches, Dave Hart to play Sharon Bohanna and Kak Smith v John Bischof.

Last weekend six of our Men’s bowlers ventured to Leeton for an event with the team of Graham Thompson, Cobar Houghton and Dave Hart taking the bickies on Saturday.

We also had our flagship bowls couple Sharen and Noel Hubber travel to Parkes and Orange to contest the Midwest Finals of the State Mixed Pairs, with some great results.

They enjoyed three good wins on Saturday at Parkes over some particularly good teams from Parkes and Condobolin.

Sunday saw them post a close semi-final win over the Grenfell team, but in the afternoon final they were narrowly defeated by an exceptionally good Molong Team.

Congratulations to our bowlers for their efforts at Leeton, Parkes and Orange over the weekend.

Upcoming Matches and Events.

The second round of Twilight Triples is tonight at 6.00pm.

Club Mixed Fours commence this Friday at 6.00pm and there should be some particularly good matches.

The teams contesting the event are Sharen Hubber and John Bischof, Sharon Bohanna and Shane Egan, Rob Britt and Dave Hart, Steve Sculthorpe and Shane Beasley.

Sunday morning Mixed Social Bowls will be on this Sunday at 10.00am and Women’s Open Singles commence on Tuesday, with more good matches to be contested.

Good bowling everyone until next week.