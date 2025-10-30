Canowindra has been bustling over the past week with 250 extra visitors in town with the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia solos rally.

By all reports the week has been a winner for rally-goers, based at our showground and exploring the area, the club’s president Merron McEvoy was delighted to report.

“We’ve had a fabulous week and Canowindra has been just so welcoming to us,” she said.

Members enjoyed local hospitality of the services club and hotel, as well as lunches and high tea at Montrose House.

Some joined a tour of Rosnay Organics, and they also brought wine tasting to the rally.

Venturing a little further afield, rally goers joined Lachlan Valley Railways for a heritage train ride experience in Cowra.

At their base at the showground they’ve had seminars and activities on topics including drones and motorhome safety.

They’ve had dance workshops, art and craft workshops, mahjong lessons and even a Canowindra-inspired class to make a tote bag with appliqued hot air balloon.

There really is something for everyone as the rally is all about exploring new places and learning new skills as well as a reunion for long-time rally goers.

“This has been going for 27 years, so many people have known each other for years so this is when they reconnect,” Merron said.

Rally goers travelled from all over the eastern states and even Western Australia to be part of the fun.

“We’ve just loved the whole place,” Merron said, and the warm welcome makes all the difference.

One rally attendee, identifiable by their lanyard, was stopped in town by a local who said how lovely it was to have the rally in town.

Monday night was the main rally dinner and if you saw some interesting characters down town, it was all in the name of fun.

Cartoons was the theme and there were plenty of characters to be seen!