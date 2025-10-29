Cowra Fire and Rescue has had a strong presence in the community this month, with members participating in local events and continuing to promote safety and awareness across the district.

While the month was relatively quiet for call outs, Fire Captain Steve Overman said there had been a few car fires and issued a timely reminder to residents.

“We’ve had a couple of car fires again, and just want to remind people to lock their cars and keep their keys inside the house, away from the vehicle,” he said.

“A lot of the stolen cars we’ve found burnt out have had the keys in the ignition.”

“It’s just a little thing, but it can make a big difference.”

Mr Overman said the team enjoyed an active and rewarding month, engaging with residents at the Cowra Show, Children’s Week at PCYC and other community events.

“At the Cowra Show, we had a really good turnout of people,” Captain Overman said.

“A few visitors came from out of town, and everyone was really interactive.”

“The kids got to use our new fire trucks, little models with hoses that they can spray water with.”

“They raced each other, and they just loved it.”

The miniature fire trucks were built by the local Men’s Shed, a partnership that Mr Overman said has brought even more fun and hands on learning to the department’s community outreach.

“They built both of the trucks for us, and this was the first time we got to use them,” he said.

“The kids had a great day.”

The crew also ran challenges at the show, letting children try on firefighting uniforms and time how quickly they could gear up.

“It was a bit of fun,” Mr Overman said.

“We had a lot of community engagement and gave out information about home fire safety, the upcoming warmer months and our free home safety visits.”

Firefighter Pam Porter represented Cowra Fire and Rescue at the Neighbourhood Watch AGM, held at the Cowra Bowling Club, continuing the station’s close working relationship with other local emergency and community services.

“We’re always happy to support and work with them whenever we get the opportunity,” Mr Overman said.

Children’s Week at Cowra PCYC was another highlight, where five firefighters attended to meet children, run fire safety demonstrations and give students a hands on experience with the fire trucks.

“It was really good,” Mr Overman said.

“The kids got to use the little fire trucks again and have a bit of fun while learning about fire safety.”

“It’s a great way to connect with the next generation and help them feel confident around emergency services.”

Cowra Fire and Rescue is also actively recruiting new members.

“If anyone’s interested in joining, they can head to the Fire and Rescue NSW recruitment page and find all the information there,” Overman said.