Cowra local Sharlene Ryan has taken on a challenge of both endurance and heart, walking 350 kilometres throughout October to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer.

What began as a personal goal to walk 58 kilometres has grown into an inspiring community movement, with Sharlene’s determination and local support pushing her far beyond her original target.

“It started off as 58 kilometres for personal reasons,” Sharlene said.

“Then I decided to do 100, then 200, then 300 and just yesterday I got challenged to 350.”

“I thought, okay, I can do that.”

As of this week, Sharlene has already completed 302 kilometres and is on track to reach her final goal by Friday, 31 October.

While she admits she has always enjoyed walking, Sharlene said this challenge has taken on a much deeper meaning thanks to the outpouring of encouragement from the Cowra community.

“I’ve had such overwhelming support from the community,” she said.

“Everyone has been so encouraging,” she said.

“That’s what’s kept me going.”

Her fundraising efforts have also exceeded all expectations.

“I started off thinking I might raise $500,” she said.

“I’m now up to $7,000.”

“Everyone has just been so supportive and it’s been incredible.”

For Sharlene, the challenge is not only about fitness or fundraising, it’s about spreading awareness and encouraging others to be proactive about their health.

“Fifty eight people are diagnosed with breast cancer every day,” she said.

“People don’t always check themselves enough and I just want to help the next person who goes through it.”

“It’s a very daunting, overwhelming experience.”

“It doesn’t only affect you, it affects your friends, family, and loved ones too.”

“They go through it right alongside you.”

By taking on the 350km walk, Sharlene hopes to encourage others to talk about breast health, get regular checks and support those who are currently undergoing treatment.

“If I can help even one person get diagnosed earlier or have a bit more support, then it’s worth every step,” she said.

“Just be breast aware.”

Sharlene’s inspiring determination, combined with the Cowra community’s generosity, has turned a personal challenge into a powerful act of hope and awareness.