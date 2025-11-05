Safety concerns have been raised over the roundabout near the old Cowra Hospital, with locals and councillors calling for improvements after repeated near misses and poor visibility reports.

At the October council meeting, former police officer and driving instructor Scott Vickary spoke passionately about the intersection at Brisbane and Liverpool streets, describing it as a “beautiful but dangerous” roundabout.

Mr Vickary highlighted that planter boxes obscure the view of motorists navigating the roundabout and there have been multiple near misses.

However, without substantial crash statistics to qualify the removal of the planter boxes, common-sense might have to prevail to address the apparent road safety issue.

“I’m now seeing more and more near-miss accidents…(in a recent incident) all I heard was screeching tires,” Mr Vickary said.

“They didn’t collide, but it was close.

“The statistics for near-miss collisions will not be recorded anywhere…so it won’t be recorded with police unless there is an injury, drugs or alcohol are involved or drivers have failed to exchange details.”

He said the issue came down to poor visibility for smaller vehicles.

“Visibility is poor, mainly for north and southbound vehicles in lower sitting vehicles,” he said.

“The outer plant boxes are restricting vision for drivers and the gradient of the intersection is further hindering effective vision.”

Mr Vickary clarified he wasn’t calling for the roundabout to be removed.

“I’m not asking for the roundabout to be removed, it’s the best looking one in Cowra.”

“But unfortunately, because it’s on that grade, it’s hindering vision at that intersection,” he said.

“The main role of a roundabout is to try and cut down on collisions and keep traffic flowing.”

He suggested lowering or removing the outer plant boxes to improve sight distance and reduce minor accidents, arguing that even though the roundabout meets safety standards, its design creates unnecessary risk.

Several councillors agreed with Mr Vickary’s concerns, acknowledging that the roundabout’s steep gradient and limited sight lines make it particularly dangerous.

Councillor Nikki Kiss said, “there has to be something that’s missing, because it is a very difficult roundabout.”

“Even though we’re meeting requirements, hopefully they change the legal requirements to make something that’s a little bit easier to negotiate,” Cr Kiss said.

Councillor Speechley also criticised the design, saying, “because of the topography, it’s particularly difficult”.

“In a small car, you can’t see anything else on that roundabout.”

Mayor Paul Smith acknowledged the risk but praised local drivers for their awareness.

“I’ll compliment the drivers of Cowra that haven’t had an accident on that dangerous intersection, obviously, everybody here tells me they’ve had a close call on it, but no one’s had an accident,” he said.

Councillor Ruth Fagan suggested a simple solution might exist, saying, “it might be a simple solution to a problem that is actually becoming difficult, maybe we should just ask Parks and Gardens to look at alternatives.”

Councillor Peter Wright was more direct.

“That roundabout has been a nuisance since it was put in,” he said.

“On such a steep incline it probably works on flat ground, but everything’s hidden.

“I think that roundabout certainly should be lowered, the height of the gardens.”

Councillor Erin Watt also voiced her concern.

“It’s a dangerous intersection, and even though it meets requirements, I think we’d all agree, we’ve all experienced moments where someone hasn’t looked and you’ve almost got hit,” she said.

A spokesperson for Transport for NSW confirmed they were aware of the issue but said it falls under council management.

“Transport for NSW is aware of concerns about sight lines at the intersection of Liverpool Street and Brisbane Street in Cowra,” the spokesperson said.

“Transport understands that these concerns have been raised with Cowra Council and were addressed at their recent Local Traffic Forum.”

“A representative of Transport for NSW was present at the meeting.

“These roads are both local roads under the management of Cowra Council.

“The responsibility for addressing local road issues lies with council.”

While the roundabout technically meets safety standards, councillors and locals agreed that it remains one of Cowra’s most difficult intersections.

As Cr Kiss said, “it meets requirements but that doesn’t mean it’s safe”.