Cowra Shire Council has announced an $11 million redevelopment of the Cowra Aquatic Centre, marking one of the most significant community infrastructure investments in the town’s history.

The major upgrade will completely transform the facility into a modern, accessible and family friendly centre, ensuring Cowra residents and visitors have access to high quality aquatic facilities for decades to come.

The redevelopment will feature a brand new 50 metre main pool, a new toddler pool, an interactive splash pad and two new filtration systems.

These upgrades are designed to improve water quality, safety and sustainability while creating a more enjoyable and inclusive experience for swimmers of all ages and abilities.

Cowra Mayor Paul Smith described the project as a once in a generation investment that will deliver long-term benefits to the community.

“This upgrade is an incredible opportunity for our community,” Mayor Smith said.

“While it means the Aquatic Centre will close for one season, it also allows us to invest wisely in the future.”

The Cowra Aquatic Centre upgrade will also address several long-standing maintenance and infrastructure issues, including water leakage and aging systems.

“This redevelopment isn’t just about adding new features, it’s about solving the structural problems that have been a drain on the facility’s operations,” Mayor Smith said.

“By addressing these underlying issues now, we’re investing in a safer, more reliable aquatic centre that will serve our community for decades to come.”

Construction will be carried out by Endeavour Pools and Spas, who were awarded the project tender.

Work is set to begin immediately following the conclusion of the 2025-26 swimming season, with the Aquatic Centre to close for the 2026-27 season to allow for the 68 week construction period.

A Council spokesperson said the design focuses on accessibility, sustainability and family friendly features.

“The redevelopment will completely transform the Cowra Aquatic Centre into a modern, accessible and welcoming facility,” they said.

“The design ensures improved access for people of all abilities, while the new toddler pool and splash pad will provide more opportunities for families with young children to enjoy the space togethe.”

More than half of the project’s total cost will be funded through State and Federal Government grants, reflecting strong support for Cowra’s future development and the value of investing in regional infrastructure.

Council has worked closely with key user groups, including the Cowra Swimming Club and Cowra Community Health’s Mobility Improvement Program Squad, to ensure their needs are met throughout the transition.

“While the Aquatic Centre will close for the 2026-27 swimming season, Council has been consulting regularly with these groups to help them plan their programs and activities during the construction period,” the spokesperson said.

“We greatly appreciate their understanding and partnership as we deliver this important upgrade.”

In addition to improving facilities, the new filtration systems will reduce operational costs and energy use, creating a more efficient and environmentally responsible site.

Mayor Smith said the upgrade will have lasting social, health, and economic benefits for the town.

“This project represents Council’s commitment to providing essential community infrastructure that promotes healthy, active lifestyles and strengthens local recreation opportunities,” he said.

“It’s an investment not just in a pool, but in the wellbeing of our community for generations to come.”