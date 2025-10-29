The gardens of St Raphael’s Presbytery in Cowra came alive on Friday, 17 October, as parishioners and community members gathered for a heartfelt morning of reflection, celebration, and connection.

The occasion marked the blessing of a new memorial plaque dedicated to the late Fr Laurie Beath, whose years of service and compassion left an enduring impact on the parish and wider community.

The event drew an impressive crowd, with parishioners travelling from Cowra, Canowindra, Eugowra and surrounding districts, as well as Deacon Charles Applin from Bathurst.

The gathering was filled with warmth and community spirit, as guests came together to honour Fr Laurie’s life and enjoy the beauty of the Presbytery’s well-tended gardens.

The morning’s proceedings centred around the blessing of the Fr Laurie Beath Memorial Plaque, a moving ceremony led by Fr Thao.

The moment carried deep emotion, particularly with members of Fr Laurie’s family in attendance.

They shared touching memories and reflections, offering a glimpse into the compassion, humour, and faith that defined his service.

Following the address, Fr Thao performed a beautiful blessing before placing the plaque in its permanent home within the tranquil Presbytery courtyard.

Now standing among the flowers and greenery Fr Laurie so loved, the plaque serves as a lasting tribute to his devotion, kindness, and faith filled leadership.

The Cowra Garden Club played a vital role in the day, generously gifting the memorial plaque to the parish.

Their contribution added a dignified and lasting element to the ceremony, a symbol of the connection between faith, nature, and community service.

President Heather Kylie acknowledged Fr Laurie’s long standing passion for gardening and his participation in the Cowra Open Gardens Weekend, where the Presbytery gardens had once been proudly featured.

A special thank you was extended to Carole Doyle for her coordination and involvement in creating the memorial plaque, along with Louise Ellerson, Christine Clarke and Michael Densmore, who assisted with its installation.

After the blessing, guests were invited to stroll through the open gardens, a colourful display of spring blooms, greenery, and quiet reflection.

The atmosphere was one of peaceful camaraderie, enhanced by the hospitality of the parish’s Morning Tea Group.

The ladies prepared a delicious array of homemade cakes, scones, and slices, ensuring no guest left hungry.

Conversations and laughter filled the courtyard, embodying the community spirit that has long been a hallmark of St Raphael’s.

The success of the event was thanks to the many volunteers who contributed their time, effort, and passion to make it possible.

From gardeners to parish organisers, their work ensured the morning ran smoothly and was enjoyed by all who attended.