Canowindra’s Jack Daly has taken home the District Award from his time amongst the Central West’s top young problem solvers.

Students took centre stage last week as the winners were announced for the 2025 Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition.

Almost 17,000 students from more than 350 schools across the Hunter, Central Coast, Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers, Central West, North West and New England regions took part in the competition in its 45th year.

In the Year 6 Division, District Award recipients included Millthorpe Public School’s Luca Ryan and Jack Daly from Canowindra Public School.

In the Year 5 Division, Rory Kinsela from All Hallows Primary School received a District Award.

Newcastle Permanent representative Jessica Burgoyne presented the major award winners with their prizes at the Newcastle Permanent Centre of Excellence on 21 October.

Newcastle Permanent Regional Manager Kayla Weller was proud to celebrate primary school students’ success from across the Central West.

"Congratulations to the students and their teachers for the outstanding efforts,” Ms Weller said.

“We are thrilled to see a significant increase from last year of students and schools participating in our 2025 competition from across the state.”

"We are incredibly proud to continue our support of a competition that tests student's problem solving and critical thinking skills, while also encourages resilience and curiosity in mathematics."

The Newcastle Permanent Primary School Maths Competition began in 1981 and continues to be one of Australia's largest and longest-running maths competitions of its kind.

To date, more than half a million students have taken part in the Newcastle Permanent Primary School Maths Competition.