Canowindra is preparing for one of its biggest community celebrations yet, marking 150 years of public education.

The milestone honours the town’s long and proud history of learning, growth and connection.

The three day celebration will take place over the weekend of 31 October to 2 November, 2025, featuring a range of events hosted by Canowindra Public School and Canowindra High School.

The festivities will include a Welcome Cocktail Party, school fetes and open days and a community dinner honouring Bessie Flanagan (née Robinson), the pioneer who helped establish public schooling in Canowindra in the 1870s.

A highlight of the weekend will be the launch of a new commemorative book, The Past Fifty Years of Public Education in Canowindra (1975-2025), published by the Canowindra Historical Society and Museum.

The book follows on from the original centenary edition published in 1975 and documents the evolution of local schooling for future generations.

Longtime educator and local historian Miriam ‘Mim’ Loomes, who has been teaching at Canowindra Central and High Schools for more than 30 years, said the celebrations reflect how far education in the town has come.

“I came to Canowindra in 1960 when the school was a Central School,” she said.

“I went off and had my children and by the time I returned, the school had become a high school and moved from the top of the hill in Tilga Street out to Browns Avenue.

“I was part of the early group who took on our brand-new high school, and it was wonderful.”

Ms Loomes said the growth of local schools has had a huge impact on the community.

“We’re now one of the largest employers in Canowindra, alongside the hospital,” she said.

“The community is very glad they can now send their high school children right through to the Higher School Certificate here, because before, they had to send them away or over to Cowra by bus.

“That’s been a real plus for our town.”

She said the changes in education over the decades have been remarkable.

“The facilities and the courses available through the high school now are quite amazing,” she said.

“Just even the changes from pen and paper to computers and whiteboards in one or two generations, it’s an incredible difference.

“The opportunities that students have today are truly marvelous.”

Ms Loomes, who co authored The Past Fifty Years of Public Education in Canowindra with a team of local writers, said recording the town’s educational journey was vital.

“If somebody doesn’t record the history of these changes, it will be lost,” she said.

“That’s what the new book is all about, capturing the evolution of both schools and the incredible work being done by students and teachers.”

The weekend will begin on Friday, 31 October, with a Welcome Cocktail Party at Perennialle Plants Nursery, Café and Emporium on Gaskill Street, from 6pm to 9pm.

Tickets are $40 per person and include food and entertainment.

On Saturday, 1 November, the Canowindra Public School Fete and Open Day will run from 11am to 2pm, featuring time capsule openings and historical displays.

That evening, the Community Dinner will take place at the Old Vic Inn from 6.30pm, celebrating Bessie Flanagan’s contribution to local education.

Finally, Sunday, 2 November, will see a Picnic Brunch and Open Day at Canowindra High School from 8am to 12pm, marking 50 years of the Browns Avenue campus.

Both schools will have the commemorative books on sale for $25 each.

Ms Loomes said she’s looking forward to reconnecting with former students, teachers and community members over the weekend.

“I’m involved with everything, I’ll be helping sell books at both schools and attending all the events,” she said.

“The Friday night cocktail party was organised as a ‘Come Home’ event for ex teachers and students and I think it’s going to be wonderful to see so many familiar faces back in town.”

She also shared a message for the students of today and tomorrow.

“I’m hoping in 50 years’ time, some of today’s students or maybe their children, will pick up the torch and record the next chapter of Canowindra’s school history,” she said.

“We’ve got a book from 1975, and one from 2025, now we need someone in the future to continue the story.”

Ms Loomes encouraged everyone in the community to take part in the celebration and help preserve Canowindra’s proud educational heritage.

“It’s going to be a big weekend, and I can’t wait to see everyone again,” she said.