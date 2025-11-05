St Raphael’s Catholic School continues to lead the way in innovative learning, with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (iSTEM) being an exciting and integral part of the student experience from Kindergarten through to Year 12.

While iSTEM specifically is offered as a Stage 5 elective at St Raphael’s, the school’s commitment to developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills begins much earlier.

From the earliest years, students engage in hands-on activities that encourage curiosity, creativity and collaboration.

These foundational experiences build the confidence and skills needed for students to take on more complex iSTEM challenges in their later years.

This year, the iSTEM Club has been a standout success with Stage 4 students.

The optional lunchtime program has sparked enthusiasm among Year 7 and 8 learners, giving them a space to explore ideas and apply scientific concepts in fun, practical ways.

Students have designed and built robotic Lego creations, experimented with electrical circuits to determine how to make a globe light up, and engineered weight-bearing tower structures.

Each challenge has encouraged teamwork, innovation and perseverance - hallmarks of the iSTEM approach.

At St Raphael’s, we’re proud of how students are embracing the opportunities iSTEM provides.

The program not only nurtures future scientists, engineers and inventors but also equips all students with essential life skills such as problem-solving, collaboration and creative thinking.

With its strong foundation in inquiry-based learning and a culture that celebrates curiosity, St Raphael’s Catholic School continues to inspire students to imagine, design and create - preparing them to thrive in a technology-rich world.