At St Raphael’s Catholic School, we continue to offer a range of enrichment programs that inspire creativity and curiosity amongst all of our young people.

At the beginning of Term 4, fifteen talented students from Years 5 and 6 were selected to take part in an exciting new art program called Operation Art, led by Miss Lynch - a local artist and teacher at St Raphael’s.

Miss Lynch designed the three-week course around the theme of ‘home’.

In the first session, students were guided to reflect deeply on what home truly means to them.

They responded to thoughtful questions such as, “What is home to me?” and “When I close my eyes and think of home, what do I see?”

Students explored sketching techniques and examined artworks by various artists from around the world, including many young and Australian creatives.

Each participant received a special art diary to capture their sketches, reflections, and evolving ideas throughout the creative process.

By the second week, the classroom had transformed into a studio space with long tables, drop sheets, and beautiful blank canvases ready for creation.

Students began their final artworks - a visual representation of home - experimenting with painting techniques, including light wash backgrounds using sponges.

They documented their discoveries along the way, testing colours, textures, and brush strokes.

Together, the students and Miss Lynch agreed: they are certainly all artists.

Each sees the world uniquely, noticing colours, patterns, and expressions that others might miss.

As the project reaches its final week, excitement has built for the grand exhibition.

The school hall has been transformed into an art gallery showcasing the students’ completed works - fifteen vibrant interpretations of home.

The exhibition celebrates not only their artistic growth but the heart and imagination that each young artist has poured into their creations.