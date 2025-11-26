Canowindra's Conway Rural is one of 12 businesses across Australia to be recognised for their outstanding performance and contribution to agriculture at the 2025 Nutrien Ag Solutions and CRT Awards.

Adrian Capogreco, Managing Director of Nutrien Ag Solutions, announced the winners at a gala dinner in Queensland, celebrating excellence across the network.

Nutrien’s Head of Independents, Rebecca Gay, recognised the achievements of Conway Rural, who won the CRT New South Wales Business of the Year.

“Since taking ownership of the business in mid-2024, Sam and Molly Conway and their team have gone from strength to strength, with a focus on value-driven solutions for customers in the Canowindra region," Rebecca said.

"The business has recently updated their branding and signage, and pride themselves on being local, independent, and forward-thinking.

Sam Conway said he appreciated all the effort the Conway team had put in to contribute to the win.

“I’m super chuffed on behalf of my team," he said.

"They go above and beyond for our clients, and this award is for them."

Adrian Capogreco congratulated all the 2025 award recipients.

“The businesses recognised this year have delivered outstanding service and support over the past 12 months,” Adrian said.

“In a year with shifting markets and tough seasonal conditions, these businesses have adapted and kept moving forward to deliver excellence.

“These awards are a testament to the teams that continue to go above and beyond for their customers, communities, and our industry while demonstrating a proactive approach to safety."