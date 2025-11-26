Cowra is set to gain a new 24/7 gym in Kendal Street, with Cowra Shire Council voting to approve the development of an Anytime Fitness style indoor recreational facility.

The proposal by PJ Fitness Holdings Pty Ltd includes a full gym fit out and office space, with all plans, environmental reports and traffic assessments stamped and accepted.

The project also comes with a long list of conditions to make sure the facility operates safely and respectfully within the busy main street.

Councillor Ruth Fagan said the project had been examined closely and would be a strong upgrade for the CBD.

“This has been well discussed and it has also been well assessed,” she said.

“It’s a very interesting development in the main street, making use of a block of land that was not very well used in the past.

“It’ll be a terrific addition to our main street frontage.”

A major part of the approval focuses on safety, access, noise and traffic.

Gym operators must make sure the business meets disability access standards, provide annual fire safety statements and install fire hose reels and other essential fire measures.

Car parking must also meet Australian standards, including disabled spaces, line marking, directional signage and a 10 km/h speed limit.

To protect residents living nearby, council has required the construction of a 2.1-metre acoustic wall along the boundary, tapering down to 1.2 metres near the street.

This condition is designed to reduce noise from weights, late night access and early morning workouts, and is one of the most significant requirements placed on the project.

Councillor Tony Horton said the developer had been willing to adapt the design to limit any impact on neighbours.

“I think this is a great opportunity for some economic activity at this end of town,” he said.

“There was a submission received and from memory, the proponent has agreed to make some modifications to the height of fences at the back of the property to minimise noise and light pollution.

“They seem to be very keen to get this to happen and I’m happy to support them.”

Before the gym can open, the developers must also rebuild the Kendal Street kerb and gutter, construct a compliant driveway and footpath on the Fitzroy Street side and ensure proper stormwater drainage.

All works must meet Cowra Council engineering standards.

A $17,050 contribution fee will also be paid to council, based on the development cost of $1.705 million, helping fund local infrastructure upgrades across Cowra.

Councillor Fagan said every concern raised during assessment had been addressed.

“I think most questions have been answered,” she said.

“I’m very comfortable with it anyway and I’m sure everyone else’s questions have been answered.

“I’m more than happy to support this and I think it’s going to be a great addition to our street.”

Construction will be limited to standard hours, 7am to 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, to reduce disruption.

No work is allowed on Sundays or public holidays.

With all conditions accepted and approval now locked in, the development is clear to move ahead, bringing Cowra a brand new round the clock fitness facility on the main street.