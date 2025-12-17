Emergency services were called to a two vehicle collision on Lachlan Valley Way in Cowra during the afternoon of Thursday, 11 December, following reports of a crash about 3.30pm.

Police from the Chifley Police District, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, attended the scene and were informed that a black Mercedes sedan had collided with a silver Ford hatchback.

The impact prompted an immediate response to assess those involved and ensure the area was made safe.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 65 year old woman, sustained injuries that were assessed as non life threatening.

She received treatment at the scene from NSW Ambulance paramedics before being transported to hospital, where she was reported to be in a stable condition.

The occupants of the Ford hatchback, two women aged 22 and 23, were examined by emergency services and were found to be uninjured.

Police have since commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash, which remain ongoing.

Motorists are reminded to take extra care on local roads and to remain alert to changing conditions to help prevent further incidents.