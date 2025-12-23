Cowra Hospital has celebrated a historic and heartwarming milestone with the arrival of the first baby born in the new $110 million Cowra Hospital maternity unit, just days after the hospital officially opened to patients and the community.

Little Julien made his grand entrance at around 10.30am last Saturday, measuring 50 centimetres and weighing just over three kilograms.

Safe, healthy and already winning hearts, Julien’s birth marks a special moment not only for his family, but for the hospital and the wider Cowra community.

Julien is the first child for proud parents Cameron and Jasmine, who welcomed their son surrounded by staff in the brand new maternity ward.

Western NSW Local Health District said the moment was a significant milestone for the hospital and for local maternity services.

New mum Jasmine Spring said the experience of giving birth in the new hospital was both challenging and incredibly rewarding.

“It’s exciting,” Jasmine said.

“It’s challenging definitely, but honestly I couldn’t be more thankful and blessed.”

“My cup is so full. It’s such a beautiful blessing. I love it.”

Jasmine said giving birth to the first baby in the new hospital was not something she expected but something she had hoped for.

“It wasn’t the plan obviously, but on my birth plan I actually wanted to have it in the new hospital,” she said.

“So it all worked out.”

She said the care she received from staff throughout labour made all the difference.

“The midwives and doctors have been amazing here,” Jasmine said.

“They helped me through the entire process.”

“They’ve just been so comforting and helpful.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better team.”

Among the special moments so far, Jasmine said Julien’s first bath and seeing his dad walk him through the new hospital stood out.

“We gave Julien his first bath, that was exciting,” she said.

“And his dad got to walk him around the new hospital, there’s so much space to walk around and it was really nice for him to do that.”

She also praised the ongoing support from nursing staff.

“The nurses have just been helping take care of him and that extra support and care has been really good and helpful,” she said.

Jasmine said she wanted to give special thanks to the medical team who supported her through a difficult labour.

“I just want to shout out my appreciation for the team here, they’ve been absolutely amazing,” she said.

“I didn’t think I was going to be able to get through my labour, I was panicking through it.”

She explained that she laboured using only gas for pain relief and that there were tense moments when her baby’s heart rate dropped.

“It was very challenging, but the doctor was able to help when my baby’s heart rate was dropping and she was able to save him,” Jasmine said.

“It was a miracle.”

Cowra Hospital Maternity Unit Manager Mel Ousby said the occasion was one staff will remember for many years to come.

“This is such an exciting milestone to be a part of, but more than anything we are all just so thrilled for Cameron, Jasmine and their family,” Ms Ousby said.

“Welcoming your first baby into the world is such a special moment for any parent.”

She said both mother and baby were doing extremely well following the birth.

“I’m happy to say mum and bub are both doing so well.” Ms Ousby said.

“Jasmine did an amazing job and as I’m sure everyone can imagine, both she and Cameron are smitten, over the moon and enjoying the first days of this exciting new chapter,” she said.

Ms Ousby described Julien as a very special arrival for the hospital team.

“Julien is a beautiful, healthy boy and he was stealing the hearts of our staff as soon as he arrived,” she said.

“Without even knowing it he’s a part of history now too, which will be an exciting memory for the family to have as he grows up.”

She added that maternity staff were extremely proud to be part of the milestone.

“Everyone in the maternity unit is extremely proud to have been able to help Cameron and Jasmine safely welcome Julien into the world and be part of this special day for our hospital.”

“We will remember this for a long time.”

Ms Ousby said the new maternity unit, along with the wider hospital redevelopment, is already delivering major benefits for patients, staff and the community.

“It’s fantastic, not just the maternity unit, but the entire hospital,” she said.

“Our staff are proud to come to work and by providing them with improved technology in a brand new facility, they are able to give our community the best possible care.”

As Cowra Hospital begins this new chapter, Julien’s arrival stands as a joyful symbol of the future, a first baby, a first memory and a milestone that will forever be part of Cowra’s history.