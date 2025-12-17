The Cowra property market has remained consistently active over the past quarter, with strong enquiry across a broad spread of price points.

Buyer confidence has held steady, and we’re continuing to see solid momentum in both established residential homes and lifestyle properties throughout the district.

Since October, the team at Flemings Cowra has completed more than 20 sales, which is a great reflection of the depth of demand currently in the market.

A number of these properties attracted early interest and were secured within the first seven days of their campaign, highlighting both the urgency of buyers and the importance of being well prepared before going to market.

Homes that are priced correctly and presented well are selling quickly, and competition remains healthy.

One of the most noticeable trends over the last three months has been the uplift in out-of-town buyers.

We’re seeing an even split between investors and people looking for a genuine tree-change lifestyle.

First home buyers have also been particularly active, especially in the more affordable segments, adding another strong layer of demand locally.

Cowra continues to appeal for its affordability, liveability, and community feel, all of which are drawing attention from outside the region.

In particular, lifestyle properties and small-acreage holdings have experienced a significant increase in demand, with many buyers seeking space, flexibility, and long-term value.

Local insight remains a key advantage in this environment.

Our on-the-ground knowledge, combined with the strength of the Flemings database, continues to connect motivated buyers with quality properties across the region, often before they even reach the broader market.

