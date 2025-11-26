Cowra Council has raised concerns over Transport for NSW’s draft strategic regional integrated transport plan for the Central West and Orana.

While welcoming the listing of a main street bypass for investigation in the next five years, councillors were concerned the plan ignored other long-standing local priorities - most notably the need for a mid-level bridge over the Lachlan River.

The community is being urged to lodge public submissions before 14 December, with Transport for NSW scheduled to hold a consultation session in Cowra on 8 December at Optimal Pharmacy Health Hub from 12pm til 3pm .

Major delays caused by flooding on the low level bridge and damage to existing crossings were highlighted when councillors discussed the draft plan at their October meeting.

Council stressed that the mid level bridge is not a replacement for the current structure but an essential addition to keep Cowra moving during emergencies - essential for freight efficiency, congestion relief and flood resilience.

Mayor Smith urged residents, especially those who rely on crossings near the Young Road and the low level bridge, to make their experiences known.

“I’m going to urge anybody that lives off the Boorowa Road, Young Road, that they go in and talk to these people and tell them what their experience is when the low level bridge is underwater or being repaired,” he said.

Mayor Paul Smith offered a glimmer of hope following a meeting with Minister Jo Haylen.

“She did indicate that possibly the mid level bridge could be perhaps added into the wording of the bypass,” he said.

At the November's council meeting, councillors also raised concerns teh document failed to reflect Cowra as a major transport hub in regional NSW.

Previous NSW Government plans list Cowra as a regional strategic centre with key road links to Bathurst, Forbes, Parkes, Goulburn, Canberra, Wagga, and the Wollongong and Port Kembla freight corridor.

Councillor Ruth Fagan said she was shocked to see Cowra missing from sections where it should have been central.

“I was looking at the map and thinking about all the minor highways - all the highways come out of Cowra or go into Cowra, and we don’t even get a mention,” she said.

Council staff also highlighted that earlier state documents, such as the Central West and Orana Regional Plan 2041and Delivering Freight Policy Reform in NSW 2025, confirmed Cowra’s central freight function.

Director of infrastructure and operations Dirk Wymer said the contrast between maps was difficult to ignore.

“The plan clearly shows that Cowra is connected by state highways in five directions,” he said.

Councillors noted that the plan also fails to acknowledge Cowra’s north-south traffic, a major gap given the constant freight and heavy vehicle movement through the shire.

The draft plan does include the Cowra bypass, a long term council priority that aims to ease congestion on Kendal Street, improve safety and reduce conflict between local traffic, through traffic and pedestrians.

Councillor Watt said this was one of the few positives worth celebrating.

“We’re very happy that the bypass investigation is included in the five-year plan,” she said.

“That has been an advocacy position of council for a long time.”

Council also expressed frustration that the draft plan dismisses the long advocated reopening of the Blayney-Demondrille rail line, which is critical for freight movement and has long term potential for passenger rail.

Mayor Smith said the message coming from Transport for NSW was discouraging.

“We got the impression that the Blayney to Demondrille line is virtually dead,” he said.

Council also wants to see more reliable public transport, especially better daily return bus services between Cowra and Bathurst, and Cowra and Orange, with the latter being vital for medical access.

Improvements to town bus services, cycling routes and pedestrian infrastructure were also raised as priorities.

Councillor Fagan stressed that Cowra residents need to speak up, warning that low community turnout at past consultations has allowed agencies to claim they have “adequately consulted” despite only a handful of voices being heard.

“It would be very important to promote that we are disappointed with this report and that we will be seeking further amendments,” she said.

“I think it’s really important that we actually make a bit of a fuss.”

Councillor Watt echoed this call, saying, “there is the ability for both council and the community to make public submissions before the 14 December.

“I would encourage the community to support this push and let the state government know how important this project is.”

Submissions can be made online until midnight, 14 December.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the draft SRITP outlines more than 60 short and medium term initiatives and is designed to guide transport investment over the next two decades.

The spokesperson confirmed that bypass planning, improved safety and town entry treatments are key priorities, adding that consultation has been extensive and will continue through community sessions such as the one scheduled in Cowra.