With summer heat bringing snakes out across the region, locals are being warned to stay calm, keep a safe distance and never attempt to kill a snake, with fines in NSW reaching up to $10,000 and possible prison time.

Under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016, killing a snake is illegal unless it poses an immediate threat to human life.

Serious cases of harming wildlife can also fall under the Crimes Act 1900, which allows for penalties of up to three years imprisonment for animal cruelty.

Instead, residents are urged to call local snake catcher Luke Sellenthin, who can safely capture and relocate snakes.

Luke can be reached on 0423 480 612, with call-out fees starting at $70 in town and $100 for properties outside Cowra.

Luke said the most important thing people can do is stay calm and avoid getting too close.

“The best thing they can do is definitely keep a safe distance, keep an eye on it the best that they can,” he said.

“Call me, call a snake catcher and while they’re on the call, keep an eye on it so we can know where to find it.”

“Definitely keep kids and pets away.”

Luke said people often panic and take matters into their own hands, but this puts them at risk of being bitten and harms a protected species.

“They’re meant to be there,” Luke said.

“It’s very dangerous if you make a wrong move and you get bit.”

“It’s not going to end very well.”

All Australian snake species are protected, and experts say they play an important role in controlling rodents, especially during harvest season and periods of high mouse activity.

Luke said many people don’t realise how important snakes are.

“They’re good for the ecosystem… they keep down rats and mice,” he said.

Because of their ecological value and because of the risks involved, residents are being urged to leave snake handling to trained professionals.

During snake season, Luke said many people ask how to keep snakes away from their homes.

He said popular deterrent products offer little protection.

“The scents you buy and the vibrators you buy and all that, they don’t work,” he said.

Instead, he encourages simple, practical steps:

Remove food sources by keeping rodent numbers low.

Keep gardens clean and avoid clutter that provides shelter.

Store pet water bowls up high or where snakes can’t reach them.

Remove excess water sources around the property.

Luke said snakes are mainly looking for food, water and shelter, and removing these will reduce the chances of them settling in.

“If you keep the breeze out of your yard, keep gardens clean, try and keep pet water up high or inaccessible to them and keep rodent numbers down, that’s really the three things you can do to slow them down,” he said.

“Other than that, they’re still going to come into your yard.”

Residents are reminded that the safest and most lawful action is to call a trained snake catcher.

Attempting to kill or handle a snake can result not only in serious penalties but also in life-threatening injuries.

For safe removal, contact Luke Sellenthin on 0423 480 612.

With snakes on the move across the region, locals are encouraged to stay alert, keep yards tidy and leave snake handling to the professionals.