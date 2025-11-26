Cowra Youth Councillor and St Raphael’s student Laura Bennett has been chosen to take part in the Seikei Exchange Program, a year long residential placement in Japan that will begin next year.

Laura will spend twelve months living with host families, attending Seikei High School and fully immersing herself in Japanese language and culture.

Because of the year long placement overseas, Laura will be unable to participate in her usual Youth Council duties.

However, Cowra Council is proposing that her service and commitment be recognised by reappointing her for 2026, with a formal leave of absence granted during her exchange year.

Laura said the opportunity came through her school’s new partnership with Seikei High School in Japan.

“My school has been lucky enough to become affiliated with Seikei High School,” she said.

“Before this friendship between our schools was formed, my school did not offer a one year exchange program.”

“Students were encouraged to apply for this opportunity.”

She said being selected still came as a moment of disbelief.

“I am honoured to be selected for this life changing opportunity, it is a dream come true.”

Laura said she applied for the exchange because she saw it as a unique chance to step out of her comfort zone and develop new skills.

“I saw this exchange program as a great opportunity to challenge myself, become more independent, learn about Japanese culture and learn the Japanese language,” she said.

The Seikei program is known for giving regional students the chance to build global connections and experience Japan’s education system firsthand.

With her departure approaching, Laura said she is excited for the experiences waiting for her overseas.

“I am excited to meet my host families, make new friends, be immersed in Japanese culture and experience daily life in Japan,” she said.

Her year in Japan will allow her to experience home life, school life, and the rhythms of everyday Japanese living, something she says she is embracing with enthusiasm.